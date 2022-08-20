SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Morrison’s duplicity proves he’s unfit for parliament

By | | comments |
Cartoon by Mark David/@markdavidcartoons

Scott Morrison has demonstrated that he is utterly unfit to serve in any public office, writes James Fitzgerald.

THE REVELATION that Scott Morrison secretly swore himself into five portfolios during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, without telling the ministers of the departments, shows he was completely unfit to be prime minister and has no place in the Australian Parliament. 

Between March 2020 and May 2021, the former Prime Minister appointed himself to the health, finance, industry, science, energy and resources, home affairs and treasury portfolios without the public, or even ministers’ knowledge. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is rightly seeking legal advice about Morrison’s power grab and former home affairs minister Karen Andrews, whose portfolio Morrison secretly took over, and even Sky News Australia talking head Andrew Bolt, have called for the former Liberal leader to quit parliament post-haste.

Morrison’s self-appointment to the portfolios is not itself so shocking, although it goes against the spirit of the Westminster system of parliament. What is shocking is that he decided, with advice from former Attorney-General Christian Porter, to keep his portfolio takeovers a secret from his Party and, most importantly, the public.

Scott Morrison has destroyed Australia's humanity
Scott Morrison has destroyed Australia's humanity

Under Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia no longer displays compassion and humanity towards those in need.

Even close ally and former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg wasn’t told that he had company running the Treasury portfolio, which just shows how deep down the rabbit hole Morrison wanted to go to take control. 

At a press conference today, Morrison claimed he needed "emergency powers" because of the COVID-19 pandemic and thus swore himself into lead five portfolios in case the ministers running them got sick or indisposed.

Then why keep it a secret from everyone bar the Governor-General? With his cloak and dagger approach, Morrison has trashed long-standing parliamentary conventions, ruined his reputation and taken his Party and the public for fools in a silly power grab. 

Governor-General David Hurley distanced himself from Morrison, stating that he had “no reason” to believe that Morrison had not told his ministerial colleagues about his backroom moves. 

When asked whether he deceived colleagues and the public, Morrison whipped out his tried and tested defence, stating that he “did not share that view”.

The Scott Morrison apocalypse is nigh
The Scott Morrison apocalypse is nigh

Refusing to fade into obscurity, former PM Scott Morrison's path of Pentecostal psychopathy continues.

Spare me. Morrison spent the best part of two years distancing himself from government missteps, such as a lack of vaccine supply, a lack of quarantine facilities and bushfires, claiming that anything but being prime minister was “not his job”. 

The revelation that he was, in fact, secretly in charge of some of those portfolios shows that Morrison does not want the responsibility but only wants the title and a pat on the back for just rocking up. 

Luckily, Morrison and his shady backroom government are in opposition and can no longer taint politics to the extent it has over the past three years. Morrison will probably resign, despite him declaring he wants to stay put, but his tenure in politics has done untold damage to the Parliament and his like can never be seen in power again.

James Fitzgerald is an Australian freelance journalist based in London. He has a keen interest in world politics as well as social and environmental issues across the globe. You can follow James @Jamesfitzsport.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS DEMOCRACY LAW
SCOTT MORRISON #auspol politics Christian Porter Karen Andrews Governor-General #scottyfrommarketing Andrew Bolt Sky News Josh Frydenberg
Recent articles by James Fitzgerald
Morrison’s duplicity proves he’s unfit for parliament

Scott Morrison has demonstrated that he is utterly unfit to serve in any public ...  
Religion should be separate from State, but apparently not in the 46th Parliament

The line between religion and State is becoming increasingly blurred, with no help ...  
Policy confusion and weirdness abounds in first week of Election campaiging

Even for Australian politics, last week was unusually gaffe-prone and bizarre ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate