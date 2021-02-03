Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

Morrison missing the memo on climate change

By | | comments |
Cartoon by Mark David/@mdavidcartoons

Australia must commit to a net-zero carbon emission target to avoid becoming an international pariah, writes Professor John Quiggin.

PAINFULLY SLOWLY, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been inching away from the climate denialism and "donothingism" that has characterised his political career.

But his carefully calibrated strategy has been upended by the activism of the Biden Administration.

Morrison's statement a week ago that ‘the political debate about reaching a carbon-neutral future is over’, while cautiously worded, marked a break with the denialists who still want to pretend the whole issue will go away.

The Coalition's toxic denial of climate change is destroying us
The Coalition's toxic denial of climate change is destroying us

It is our Government's denial of climate change that has brought so much destruction upon our country.

After consistently rejecting the idea of a 2050 net-zero target, Morrison told the National Press Club that net-zero emissions should be achieved as soon as possible and preferably by 2050. Still, he refused to harden this "preference" into a firm commitment.

Given that nearly every country in the world has adopted a 2050 net-zero target, it’s natural to ask why Morrison is being so evasive. The answer was spelt out by Energy Minister Angus Taylor in an interview with Fran Kelly on the ABC last year.

Criticising the idea of a 2050 net-zero target, Taylor stated that achieving such a target would require a reduction in emissions of 43 per cent relative to 2005 levels. That’s exactly consistent with the policy Labor took to the 2019 Election and unsurprisingly anathema to Coalition partisans.

But it is the only realistic option for Australia.

Morrison’s plan appears to rely on putting off any real decisions until the election that will presumably take place in August or September.

That would leave a couple of months in which to adjust Australia’s position for the Glasgow climate change conference in November without having to worry too much about fractious backbenchers or resistance from the National Party.

Biden's victory in the U.S. gives the world hope on climate
Biden's victory in the U.S. gives the world hope on climate

Joe Biden’s win in the U.S. Presidential Election is part of a run of good news for the global climate.  

Most of the political class in Australia is still thinking in terms of this strategy, driven by domestic politics. They appear not to have absorbed the implications of the announcements made by U.S. President Biden on his first day in office. Among many other initiatives, Biden announced that he would be summoning world leaders to a summit, with the aim of pushing them to adopt more ambitious climate goals.

The date for the summit has already been announced as Earth Day, April 22.

There is no chance that the Morrison Government will be able to fly under the radar at this event. The list of major countries without a 2050 net target is short: Brazil, China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as Australia. 

Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, has already called out China for the inadequacy of its 2060 net-zero target. Brazil, Russia and Saudi Arabia are already viewed as pariahs.

Australia is at the top of the list for the exertion of pressure.

Nor can we expect any sympathy from either the Administration or the broader Democratic political class, the views of which are represented most prominently by the New York Times. On the contrary, Australia has become the poster child for climate irresponsibility, frantically digging up the coal while ignoring the link to catastrophic consequences like bushfires and coral reef destruction.

Discussing the need for action, Kerry quoted at length from an article in the New York Times, describing the bushfires headlined 'Watching earth burn'. The author, Michael Benson, described huge plumes of smoke with flame vortexes spiralling 200 feet into the air passing New Zealand and stretching thousands of miles into the cobalt Pacific.

Mitigation, adaptation or do nothing: Responding to climate change
Mitigation, adaptation or do nothing: Responding to climate change

When U.S. President Joe Biden declared climate change the "number one issue facing humanity" during the 2020 campaign, concerned citizens breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Even when backing the U.S. against China, we can’t expect much sympathy.

Far from criticising China for blocking imports of Australian coal, the New York Times framed the conflict as one in which:

‘China is forcing Australia to confront what many countries are concluding: the coal era is coming to an end.’

What this means is that Morrison has less than three months to come up with a policy acceptable to the Biden Administration. We’ve already seen the fiasco in which Morrison’s pre-leaked speech to Boris Johnson’s lower-profile climate summit couldn’t be delivered because he wasn’t invited. That didn’t attract much attention from ordinary voters.

But the spectacle of being held up to global shame by our most important ally could well be terminal for Morrison’s electoral hopes.

Morrison’s best hope in all of this is the spinelessness of Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. At a time when Morrison’s failure to deal with the "Trumpists" on his backbench should have been terminal, Albanese chose to follow suit, dumping climate spokesman Mark Butler to appease pro-coal "Trumpist" Joel Fitzgibbon.

After years of inaction, there is finally a chance of a global commitment to prevent catastrophic climate change. Those who refuse to play their part will surely pay a price.

Australia’s leaders, focused on the pettiest kind of domestic politics, look set to ensure that we are listed among the failures.

John Quiggin is Professor of Economics at the University of Queensland and the author of 'Zombie Economics and Economics in Two Lessons'. You can follow John on Twitter @JohnQuiggin.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT ENERGY
Morrison Government climate change #auspol Scott Morrison #scottyfrommarketing Donald Trump Joe Biden Angus Taylor Anthony Albanese Mark Butler
Recent articles by John Quiggin
Morrison missing the memo on climate change

Australia must commit to a net-zero carbon emission target to avoid becoming an ...  
The Biden Presidency will usher in a time for change and Australia should follow

The Biden Presidency is expected to undo much of the damage caused by Trump's time ...  
Information should be free, as should vaccines

With a vaccine against COVID-19 almost available, Professor John Quiggin examines ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate