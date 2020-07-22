Morrison Government taking $1.3 billion from the poor and unemployed

Scott Morrison's pledge to further assist struggling Australians isn't as helpful as it seems (Image by Dan Jensen)

The announcement of extensions to the COVID-19 supplement payments comes with the usual fine print we expect from the Government, writes Tarric Brooker.

IN THE ALMOST two years since the Morrison Government came to power, it has gained a reputation for making grand promises but often failing to deliver with the pledged funding and making policy announcements where the truth lies in the fine print rather than in the headline.

From the drought relief payments towards the beginning of the Morrison Prime Ministership to the recent pledge of over $70 billion in infrastructure spending (of which over 90 per cent likely won’t start until 2022), many would say the Morrison Government’s lack of delivery was an understatement.

Now, amidst the growing fanfare of the Morrison Government’s extension of the JobKeeper program and the JobSeeker supplement, one rather important change has passed through largely undetected.

When the Morrison Government first announced the creation of the $550 per fortnight JobSeeker coronavirus supplement payment back in March, it was slated to begin on 27 April and be paid for six months, concluding on 27 October.

Except it actually won’t.

As of Tuesday 21 July, the Department of Social Services now states that the $550 per fortnight supplement will actually conclude on 24 September, at which time the coronavirus supplement will be reduced to $250 per fortnight.

Effectively, the Morrison Government will be taking away $600 from the unemployed and other coronavirus supplement recipients when many of them need it most, despite previously promising it would continue for six months until the end of October.

With approximately 2.19 million Centrelink recipients currently qualifying for the supplement payment, that represents a saving to the Morrison Government of over $1.3 billion.

To put that into perspective, the Morrison Government served more than 370,000 Australians Robodebt notices, totalling a collective $721 million. They were later forced to pay back the funds collected as part of the scheme, but not until after over 2,000 people died after receiving a Robodebt notice from the Government.

By ending the current supplement payment rate one month earlier, the Morrison Government will be clawing back almost double the entire revenue the Robodebt scheme created, stealthily from the people in our nation that can afford to lose that money the least.

Meanwhile, there are priests and political staffers who are currently collecting $1,500 per fortnight on JobKeeper despite their jobs never being at risk.

It seems quite mad that the Morrison Government will spend six months giving away billions of dollars in taxpayer money to people and organisations who don’t need it, do nothing about that well-known policy failure, then make up the difference by sneakily moving the goalposts on some of the most vulnerable Australians.

Below are two screenshots from the Centrelink website showing the change. One is from 27 April and the other one is from Tuesday after the policy announcement was made.

(From Monday 27 April)

(From Tuesday 21 July)

With speculation from Liberal MPs that the JobKeeper program could potentially run until the next election, the divide between those who “get a go” and those who don’t seems wider than ever.

All that being said, is anyone really all that surprised at this revelation? That the Government who refuses to apologise for the disastrous Robodebt scheme and underspent $4.6 billion on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) would once again try to find a way to save money in this way?

The Morrison Government choosing to extend the coronavirus supplement payments, albeit at a reduced rate, is a step in the right direction. But ultimately, the fact they chose to needlessly go back on a promise in this way in a time of crisis shows they have learned little from these past few months and that underneath the ongoing stimulus their ideology remains the same.

Tarric Brooker is a freelance journalist and political commentator. You can follow Tarric on Twitter @AvidCommentator.

Related Articles