Media feasts on Peter Dutton's monotonous mumblings

Hands up if you’re tired of hearing what Peter Dutton has to say.

This week, the Opposition Leader went to the Middle East to cement his "special" relationship with Netanyahu.

But instead of mainstream scribes asking the obvious questions – such as WTF? – Dutton’s opinions on any given topic of his choice can be seen, heard, or read about, courtesy of almost every legacy media outlet, including the public broadcaster.

A few months ago, Pete could be found supping on caviar and French Champagne at the lavish birthday soirée of billionaire mining magnate, Gina Rinehart in WA, before flying back to continue enthralling us all with his "vision" on cost-of-living pressures. Since she rewards him with private fundraisers, Ms Rinehart's interests are high on Dutton's political agenda.

So, we’ll put our hands up first.

We no longer want to hear Dutton's views on Israel – shared while on junkets there, "coincidentally" organised by pro-Israel lobby group, Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) – the inappropriate nature of which seems to escape the entire Fourth Estate.

Nor do we wish to hear his thoughts on ASIO or how we should all have the security agency on speed dial, in case we need to report any potentially suspicious activity.

His complete ignorance on nuclear energy? Well, that’s a definite No.

Peter Dutton predicts that if the government is returned it will be in minority and "will include the Greens, it'll include green teals, it'll include Muslim candidates from western Sydney, it will be a disaster." #auspol pic.twitter.com/oYEUEIibF2 — David Marler (@Qldaah) July 4, 2024

As are his "predictions" on the coming election, the possibility of minority governments, Labor, Greens, Teal Independents or other Independents, which he ignorantly and consistently lumps together and terms “Green Teals”.

We especially don’t want to hear Dutton’s ill-considered musings on immigration, race, colour or First Nations People.

And please spare us Peter's thoughts about any personal culinary skills.

Mostly, we are just tired of hearing from the Rossi boot-wearing Peter Dutton, who, instead of being occasionally consulted in his official capacity as Leader of the Opposition, is hailed by the Fourth Estate as an expert on everything, frequently eclipsing any informative advice from actual experts or (heaven forbid!) the Government.

Yet, we are being subjected – with monotonous regularity – to the unenlightened rantings of the most vacuous and objectionable leader of the Coalition since, possibly, Tony Abbott.

Peter Dutton, apparently knows better than ASIO, is more conversant with the risks and efficiencies of nuclear energy than nuclear scientists, is far more knowledgeable than climatologists about the effects of global warming and is so fully clued up about the Middle East, it’s a wonder both the Israelis and Palestinians haven’t erected monuments in his honour — free junkets notwithstanding.

Dutton’s free ride in the media is not only tiresome, it is dangerous. Consider his oft-verbalised notions on any topic and it quickly becomes apparent that his constant Trumpian rhetoric is not supported by the facts, knowledge, considered policy, experience or simple truth.

Dutton literally just said if you see your friends belief in the government changing report them to the feds or ASIO.



Wtaf.



pic.twitter.com/AVUK3PhNGn — 99Opportunities (@99Proble) August 6, 2024

This editorial is part of the IA weekly newsletter, normally only available to subscribers. Subscribe here to receive editorials like this in your inbox.

Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Twitter @vmp9 and Independent Australia on Twitter/X @independentaus and Facebook HERE.