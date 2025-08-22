'March for Australia' is not common-sense patriotism â€” itâ€™s a Nazi-led mobilisation

The messaging for the viral rally is slippery and vague, but the organisers are just another restructure of the far-right. Tom Tanuki reports.

IN THE LEAD-UP to a series of white nationalist 'March for Australia' rallies on 31 August, I was relieved to read veteran antifascist blogger Andy Fleming, better known as slackbastard, write on his Bluesky that:

'...the political dynamic at play closely approximates that which informed Reclaim Australia in 2015.'

It’s reassuring to see that another old warhorse is struck by the parallels.

(I’m not comparing my degree of experience to that of slackbastard, mind. I’ve had but a decade of experience wading through these sewers; he’s up on me by decades. His blog continues to be a definitive source on recent historical far-right happenings in Australia, just as it was in 2015.)

It’s not that this is the first time since the failure of the patriot movement that anyone has tried to strike up a series of nationalist rallies by cladding them in the aesthetic of Aussie flags and Islamophobic mouth-foaming. It’s not even the hundredth time. I’ve lost count of how many failed attempts at Reclaim 2.0 there have been. Someone just tried to get the patriots back together under the name of Muslim-bashing in July – and all they got was 100 losers, and 4 Nazis, bickering with each other in the rain.

The only notable thing about the 'March for Australia', then, is that it’s "gone viral", after the initial videos clocked millions of views. (Personally, I believe someone paid or arranged for it to go as viral as it did, but we may not get to see those receipts.) Now, clad with the ultimate validating stamp of virality, it’s become worthy of endless mainstream media coverage and far-right politician co-signs — all of which in turn has consolidated its notoriety.

Regarding who runs this rally and why, all the receipts already abound, in countless articles and videos by commentators liberal and left alike. But let’s be clear, for clarity’s sake: on August 31st, they’re all national socialist-run rallies.

I’m not saying you’re a national socialist for considering going. The messaging for this rally is slippery and vague, as though to tell you: whatever you think it’s about is right, so, go for that. But you’re still furthering the organisers’ cause.

Bec Freedom, an interchangeable bored suburban mum who has wanted approval from Nazis for over a year, was the first to connect these newly-made videos to her ex-freedom movement pals. She made the clarification in early-on organisational chats regarding rally messaging that “Australia = European = white”.

Every state organiser that has been announced is a Nazi. Matt Trihey, Melbourne rally organiser, is a veteran Nazi. He used to deliver fight training to his comrade Thomas Sewell’s Nazi gym membership base in 2019. The others, who are yet to have their real identities exposed, also have feeds full of white supremacist talk. It’s all Nazi-run, every state.

The child-grooming Nazi cult National Socialist Network are loudly dictating the terms of who is and isn’t welcome at the rallies (Jews, Muslims, etc.). The organisations aren’t saying they’re wrong.

So, that’s that then. Now you know what ‘March for Australia’ means to organisers. It’s not meaningful at all for you to argue it means something else to you. If you go, that’s your scene.

In clarifying all this, I’m transported back to 2015, just as slackbastard was. Here we are again telling "commonsense patriots" that they’re being led up the garden path by neo-Nazis. I’ve been dwelling on what’s so different from back then, and what’s not so different at all.

What’s the same is that Thomas Sewell is again helping to lead this mass display of "patriotism". To be clear, he came in a little later, heading up United Patriots Front (UPF) with fellow Nazi Blair Cottrell — the result of their splitting with the civic patriotic stylings of Reclaim Australia. Sewell’s still here, still helping call the shots in organised racism.

What’s different is that back then, they were doing their bit to hide their neo-Nazism, hoping to slide into power on a wave of civic nationalist fervour while "hiding their power level", so to speak. It took a slackbastard leak of UPF head Cottrell saying, among many other things, that an Adolf Hitler portrait should be in every classroom to begin convincing the public. But now they are openly Hitlerite neo-Nazis. We are still being told we "call everyone Nazis", despite the fact that the Nazis are calling themselves that too!

What’s much the same, as slackbastard also remarked, is the presence of "charismatic" figureheads to lead the charge on social media — such as Hugo Lennon, also known as Auspill, a young nationalist furry. Content creator figureheads help funnel people through to the rallies while polishing up and sanitising their intent, just as they did back in 2015. Even if Lennon is a Nazi, he’s savvy at knowing how to tone it down for the crowds. (You can learn a little about his ties to neo-Nazis in this video. Sorry, you’ll have to use a VPN to watch it. Lennon filed a defamation complaint via YouTube to restrict everybody in Australia from watching it.)

A major difference nowadays is the significant restructure of the far-right, beginning through the mid-2010s as it began to seize the mainstream and construct a thriving constellation of interdependent media outlets. Now, all the money and opportunity in the world exist to be seized just by tap-dancing for the far-right. So even the silver spoons are drawn to it. Whereas the figureheads of the patriot movement were by-and-large working-class whites, like Cottrell or Shermon ‘Great Aussie Patriot’ Burgess, now they’re heirs to property development tycoons like Lennon.

In 2025, our organised racist opponents are more dangerous than they were a decade ago. They wear their national socialist rhetoric on their sleeves and on their banners, defying the public to accept it. The Nazis among them are now violent, cult-like child groomers who have sharehouses and employment networks of their own. They are better organised, better connected, and better funded.

What has not changed is that now that they’re rallying nation-wide, we must go meet them there. Last time, the anti-racist movement in Australia responded by meeting racists on the streets, scattering their numbers, making it unappealing for laypeople to join their increasingly fractured movement, doxxing them to draw attention to their leaders, and so on. And we defeated them. Remember that if these are the heirs to the patriot movement, and in some cases the very same people, we’re 1–0 up on them. We must now do it again.

Counter-rallies to 'March for Australia' have been organised in Melbourne, Perth, Canberra and Queensland. Pay attention to my socials, and those of anti-fascists around Australia, for further updates or locations. Come rally with us against Nazi scum.

Tom Tanuki is an IA columnist, writer, satirist and anti-fascist activist whose weekly videos commenting on the Australian political fringe appear on YouTube. You can follow him on Twitter/X @tom_tanuki.