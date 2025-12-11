Make Britain grate again: Between Reform and Conservatives, UK is out of ideas

British politics has rotted so badly you now need a cheese knife to understand it, writes Vince Hooper.

BRITISH POLITICS has reached that special stage of decomposition where the most useful analytical tool is not a newspaper or an economist, but a cheese knife. One no longer needs to study policy or voting trends. One must simply stand before the deli counter and point.

Because Westminster is now a dairy aisle.

On one plate sits Reform UK — a sweaty slab of blue cheese; pungent, veined, aggressive, and always slightly damp, as though it has recently been shouted at. On the other plate sits the Conservative Party — something that used to be solid, noble and vaguely Churchillian, but now resembles a once-proud Swiss: light, holey, collapsing when poked. According to Reform leader Nigel Farage, the two are destined to merge. Better still, it will be a reverse takeover. The small cheese swallowing the big cheese, like a Stilton piranha.

This is being sold as a bold realignment of the right. A new dawn! A fresh start! In practice, it looks more like the buffet at closing time, when someone tips the leftovers into one bowl and calls it a salad.

In business, a reverse takeover involves cunning, capital and coordination. In politics, a reverse takeover appears to involve Farage turning up with a pint, a cigar and a microphone, announcing: “Right, lads, I’m in charge now.” There is no PowerPoint. There is simply Nigel, nicotine and destiny.

It is unclear whether the Conservatives are terrified or merely confused. They insist they are not being swallowed. They insist they are strong, independent, and absolutely not desperate. They say this with the manic confidence of a man who has just lost his trousers in a revolving door.

Reform’s theory of victory is elegant: recruit disaffected Tories, charm donors, and declare that the Conservatives have betrayed their very essence by accidentally governing the country. Meanwhile, Conservatives reply with the dignity of a cornered badger: hissing, thrashing, and insisting that everything is perfectly under control.

It is not perfectly under control. The party that once produced Churchill now produces press releases. Their MPs resemble a cheeseboard pecked by crows. Once there was substance — now there are only holes, each one representing a lost voter, a defection, or the memory of someone who could speak confidently in public.

One can picture the Carlton Club when Farage walks in — boat shoes, blazer, waving a cigar like a baton. The portraits of Disraeli and Churchill immediately develop a fine mist of tears. The bar staff instinctively hide the port.

To Reform voters, the Conservatives represent weakness, compromise and the faint smell of technocracy. To Conservative voters, Reform represents a pub argument that has gained sentience. Yet commentators insist these two entities must unite. The nation demands unity, they say. Which is a polite way of saying: we have run out of ideas, quick — bring cheese.

There is rich potential for branding like Make Britain Grate Again. Donors face a dilemma: should they continue funding the cheese with holes they already own, or invest in a smaller cheese that promises to smell even stronger? One can imagine hedge fund billionaires staring at menus in St James’s, weighing the relative merits of Stilton versus Swiss, before ordering both out of habit and indigestion.

There are risks. Reform’s appeal lies in its outsider rage, its righteous lack of responsibility. If it actually gained power, the fun might stop. The Conservatives cling to the memory of competence but cannot remember where they left it. Together, they may create something so rich and indigestible that voters run screaming into the arms of anyone promising merely to keep the lights on.

Australians observe this spectacle with pity. When parties implode in Australia, they do it outdoors, with barbecues and dignity. In Britain, they do it in windowless rooms with damp sandwiches, under portraits of dead men in wigs. At least in Canberra, the cheese is refrigerated.

A royal cameo seems appropriate. Somewhere in Windsor, a corgi sighs. One imagines the late Queen, had she lived to see this, dealing with the matter with a single raised eyebrow and the quiet instruction: “Do tidy that up, it smells appalling.”

But perhaps this is destiny. Britain has tried everything else: Blairism, Cameronism, Johnsonian buffoonery, Trussian lettuce. Why not Cheesism? Historians may yet write: “The fall of Britain came shortly after the Blue Cheese swallowed the Cheese With Holes. Nobody was surprised.”

And when future voters wander past a polling station and sniff the air, they will wonder why everything smells faintly of Stilton — before remembering: this is just how cheesy politics is now. Cheese and Whine! Party.

Vince Hooper is a proud Australian/British citizen and professor of finance and discipline head at SP Jain School of Global Management with campuses in London, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney.