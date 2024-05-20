Mainstream media fabricates disgraceful lies about new Labor Budget

Reactions to last week’s federal Budget may help answer some puzzling questions, Alan Austin reports.

THE STARTING POINT for solutions to three intriguing enigmas is Josh Frydenberg’s federal Budget two years ago — which we can now compare with Jim Chalmers’ Budget last Tuesday.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) was satisfied with the Budget delivered by Coalition Treasurer Frydenberg in March 2022. The deficit was $79.8 billion, which followed the worst-ever deficit the previous year of $134.2 billion. Net debt was $631.5 billion, which was 27.6% of GDP – close to the all-time high – and had blown out by $257.9 billion in three years, the worst result on record.

On the table of 116 budget balances monitored by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Australia ranked an appalling 91st.

That looks disastrous on paper. But the AFR was so pleased that it endorsed the Morrison Government for re-election in May 2022, just seven weeks later. The AFR and most of the media enthusiastically backed Frydenberg and his colleagues to continue their sterling work.

Now let’s compare those budget outcomes in 2022 with Jim Chalmers’ two years later. Naturally, they should be much worse given global conditions have deteriorated so badly. China’s economy is declining, the U.S. is in disarray, the war in Europe endures, half the OECD is in or close to recession and inflation in G20 countries now averages 21.8%.

Surprisingly, outcomes were not worse. That dreadful deficit was transformed into a surplus of $9.3 billion. The outcome last year was also a surplus of $22.1 billion — the highest on record. Hence net debt was way down to just 18.6% of GDP. $15.8 billion had been repaid in two years. This was partly achieved by getting spending down from Frydenberg’s all-time highs to just 25.4% of GDP.

Among the IMF’s 116 economies, the budget position ranked 24th, up from that humiliating 91st.

These outcomes are set out below, with 2016 results shown also for comparison:

(Source: IMF Fiscal Monitor & Budget Documents | imf.org & budget.gov.au)

Australia leading the world

We have known for some months that Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher were the only finance ministers in the world whose economy has enjoyed top credit ratings, jobless and inflation rates both below 4%, and positive economic growth every quarter last year.

Following last Tuesday’s Budget outcomes Australia has joined Denmark as one of only two economies to have gained consecutive surpluses, reduced debt to GDP twice and kept average wealth per person above US$350,000 (A$520,000).

So if the AFR approved the 2022 Budget, what superlatives would they lavish on the Albanese Government and these world-beating numbers?

Their lead analysis, headed ‘Spending addiction fuels a new decade of deficits’, attacked Labor for driving ‘the budget headlong into deficit for the next decade’.

The accompanying opinion piece declared, ‘This is the most irresponsible budget in recent memory’.

Other negative commentaries included, ‘Labor slammed for offshore gas approval backdown’ and ‘The big fail in Australia’s housing’.

Yes, wall-to-wall condemnation and pessimism. ABC News, The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald were also highly critical. The Murdoch media were even more savage. The Herald Sun headed its critique, ‘Chalmed and dangerous’.

Mystery number one

This is our first enigma. Why are disastrous budget outcomes, as in 2022, warmly applauded while world’s best outcomes, as now, are “slammed” as “irresponsible” and “failing” and “dangerous”?

The answer is that most of the mainstream media refuse to inform audiences of factual realities. They are craven political operatives who lie routinely to advance the incompetent and corrupt Coalition parties so that the wealthy will gain at the expense of the majority.

Commendation from abroad

Overseas observers celebrated Labor’s Budget. Ratings agency S&P immediately affirmed Australia’s triple-A credit rating. The Financial Post of Canada reported, ‘Australia Seen Posting Back-to-Back Surpluses in Global Rarity’.

Bloomberg also agreed: ‘Australia to Record a Second Surplus, Bucking Global Trends’. Singapore’s Straits Times also noted admiringly that ‘Australia sees second straight budget surplus, inflation easing sharply’.

Congratulatory reports were run in Germany, the USA, New Zealand, Spain, France, Colombia, Cuba, Argentina and elsewhere.

Cost of living crisis – for how many?

The principal media deceptions today are that Australia’s “cost of living crisis” is due to Labor and will be fixed by returning the Coalition.

Yes, many families are struggling to buy essentials and everyone wishes prices were lower. But that has been true every year since 1788. So are more or fewer families in distress now than in previous years?

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed last month that retail turnover by restaurants and takeaway food services – a key indicator of income adequacy – was an impressive $16.18 billion for this year’s first quarter, the highest on record.

That was 22.8% higher than the 2022 first quarter – before Labor took office – and 38.7% higher than the 2019 first quarter, pre-COVID-19.

The media depict pitiful poverty endlessly. But fewer Australians are in poverty now than under the Coalition.

Mysteries two and three

Another puzzle is why Australians rank so poorly on the happiness index and quality of life surveys. That also is likely the result of ceaseless negative misinformation.

The third is why do Australians vote out Governments which generate the world’s best results and replace them with losers. This happened in 1996 and again in 2013. Both the Keating and Rudd/Gillard governments had lifted the economy to the top of the world, or close to it. Both incoming Coalition regimes soon had the economy tumbling down the rankings.

Opinion polling now has the Coalition leading Labor. Why?

The answer, again, is that the stream of malicious media falsehoods day in and day out, week in and week out, succeed in deceiving a majority that life is better under the Coalition.

Tragically, this will escalate as the election looms. Such is Australia’s doom.

Alan Austin is an Independent Australia columnist and freelance journalist. You can follow him on Twitter @alanaustin001.

