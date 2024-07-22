Logic shows Trump cannot win another term, but don’t relax just yet

Common sense and evidence prove that former President Donald Trump will not lead America again, as Alan Austin reports. But will reason prevail?

RATIONAL ANALYSIS confirms Donald Trump cannot gain a second term as president of the United States. Here is how the argument goes.

Trump lost in 2020 by 7 million votes. The final count was 81,283,501 votes for Joe Biden and just 74,223,975 for Trump. So he has to secure an extra 7 million votes — give or take a few hundred thousand depending on the states where the contest will be close. That is a substantial slice of America’s adult population.

Insurrection at the Capitol

Since the 2020 Election, Trump has been found by an open impeachment investigation to have inspired the violent attack on the Capitol building on 6 January 2021.

That attempt to overturn a legitimate election resulted in six deaths on the day or soon after and 148 police officers injured, many of them permanently disabled. This should bleed votes among supporters of law and order.

COVID deaths

We now know Trump’s gross mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in 1,219,500 American deaths at the appalling rate of 3,642 per million population. The rate was just 937 in Australia, 796 in Taiwan, 700 in South Korea, 595 in Japan and below 400 in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This must lose the votes of the families of those 1.2 million victims.

Trump’s recession

Since the last election, the reality of the collapse of Trump’s economy has become better understood. U.S. federal debt blew out by $7.8 trillion under Trump. Trillion with a ‘T’. America’s economy was the worst-performed in the OECD through the COVID downturn, contracting by 5.3% of GDP in the 2020 first quarter and a staggering 28% in the second. No other developed economy came close to a recession that deep.

An indeterminate number of farmers committed suicide in 2018 when thousands lost their markets due to Trump’s devastating unilateral tariffs and then lost their properties. That will cost votes in the farm belt.

Killings in the name of Trump

Court transcripts confirm Trump has inspired tens of thousands of hate crime assaults, many resulting in death.

The first was in April 2017, when Federal Judge David Hale ruled in the Louisville Three trial that the attacks were a direct and proximate result of Trump’s specific urgings.

The following year, Cesar Altieri Sayoc was sentenced to 20 years for attempting to murder prominent Democrats.

Sayoc's defence counsel, Ian Marcus Amelkin, told the court:

“We believe that the President’s rhetoric contributed to Mr Sayoc’s actions.”

Since then, 1,431 defendants have been charged with offences committed on 6 January 2021 following Trump’s calls to violence. Of those, 1,114 have pleaded or been found guilty, 919 have been sentenced, 588 to prison time.

Trial courts have found hundreds of other homicides were provoked by Donald Trump before and since the Capitol insurrection. The actual quantum remains impossible to measure precisely. But we can try.

FBI data shows a surge of 1,502 homicides in 2015, taking the toll to 13,783. That was followed in 2016 by another increase of more than 1,500. Killings then fluctuated, as shown in the green chart, below.

A reasonable estimate of the toll directly attributable to Trump’s hate speech is now about 2,400 annually. Trump is not the only MAGA leader calling for killings, but he is the most consistent. This should reduce support among Americans who value human life.

Business criminality

Since the 2020 Election, more is known about Trump’s criminality. He and his companies have been found guilty in trial courts in Canada, Scotland, England and Germany going back to 2003.

A Manhattan court in December 2022 found Trump’s companies guilty of 17 counts of business and tax fraud. This should cost votes among honest business folks.

Election cheating

The New York hush-money trial in May found Trump personally guilty of 34 felonies related to falsifying business records to defraud voters.

In Georgia, he is facing racketeering charges which allege a conspiracy with 18 others to steal the 2020 Election. In Washington DC, he faces further criminal charges related to efforts to overthrow the 2020 Election and the January 2021 insurrection.

Violent sexual assaults and adulterous affairs

A judge found in July last year that Trump forcibly raped E Jean Carroll in a department store in the 1990s. This follows decades of credible allegations of sexual assault.

The judge in the hush-money matter found Trump did have sex with Stormy Daniels in 2006 while his wife was nursing their baby, despite his denials. These should reduce support among women.

Women’s rights to safe termination

Trump has bragged about how he alone reversed the 1973 Roe v Wade judgment which allowed women to make pregnancy decisions with their doctors. Given that 63% of Americans support a woman’s right to choose, that should lose him votes.

Vice presidential pick

Trump chose Senator J D Vance as his vice-presidential candidate, another Right-wing populist, pro-Russian, election-denying, White male misogynist. Choosing a woman or a non-White running mate or someone genuinely committed to decency may have won over some undecideds. Vance probably won’t.

Determination

Beyond all these, it is now more widely accepted that Trump is a compulsive liar who covets dictatorial powers and intends to abandon NATO, end climate action and sack all public servants who do not swear fealty to him personally — which surely the majority of sane Americans do not want.

That is the logical case. But unfortunately, people do not make rational decisions, do they?

Supporters of democracy and plain human civility should therefore take hope from the above. Then redouble efforts to ensure the criminal grifter is resoundingly defeated.

Alan Austin is an Independent Australia columnist and freelance journalist. You can follow him on Twitter @alanaustin001.

