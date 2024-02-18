Let's be clear: Australia is not immune to ‘democratic backsliding’

It is increasingly clear that we cannot take democracy for granted, writes Chris Simpson.

AS MANY observers have noted, we are living in a time marked by "democratic backsliding" and the consequences are starting to show.

An obvious case in point is the resurgence of autocratic world leaders, and the increasingly common practice of autocratic leaders either appointing themselves for life or rigging the electoral system in such a way that a leadership challenge becomes impossible.

Living in this wonderful country of ours, we may be inclined to think: "thank goodness we still have a functioning democracy". But do we? At first glance the answer seems a straightforward “yes”. After all, we have regular elections, we can vote, and citizens can put themselves forward as candidates.

However, those familiar with the Australian electoral system will respond “no” and point to the fact that the major parties have repeatedly worked together to introduce electoral reforms that make it almost impossible for minor parties to gain seats in Parliament.

For example, our electoral laws used to stipulate that minor parties need to have at least 500 registered members, but in 2021 a new law was passed which increased this number to 1,500.

Senator Jacqui Lambie opposed this reform, describing it as a deliberate attempt:

“... to get rid of the micros and normal people in Parliament."

This is not the only electoral reform disadvantaging minor parties and benefitting the major parties, and some of these reforms apply at the state level. For example, in Queensland minor parties not yet represented in Parliament now need to ensure that at least 500 members respond in writing to the Electoral Committee Queensland (ECQ) to confirm they are indeed a member.

Three things are worth underscoring. First, these electoral reforms do not affect parties already represented in parliament, which means the major parties, who proposed and adopted these rules, are exempt from the rule they impose on others. This clearly smacks of cartel behaviour.

Second, the way in which these rule changes were adopted suggests the major parties have started to operate as "cartel parties". We are constantly led to believe that the two major parties are competitors, but when it comes to protecting their privileged position, they are happy to work together to protect this position.

Finally, it is interesting that these legislative changes received remarkably little media attention and this should be of real concern to anyone who genuinely cares about democracy, transparency, and accountability. After all, independent public interest journalism is essential if we want to safeguard Australia’s democracy.

My decision to run as an independent candidate in the Inala by-election was in a sense, not my choice. Rather, it was and is the only way to challenge an Australian electoral system increasingly designed to protect the major parties from challengers.

I’m a proud member of a political party (Australian Democrats) and I would have loved to represent the Australian Democrats in this election. I have previously run as an Australian Democrats Senate candidate at the 2022 federal election and at the Fadden by-election in July 2023. However, the opportunity to run as an Australian Democrat was taken away from me and this obvious cartel behaviour by Australia’s major parties should concern us all.

Finally, it is important for voters in "safe seats" (like Inala) to realise that this comes at a real cost. As we have seen, once in power major parties redirect government funding to "marginal seats", in the hope this will buy votes and swing the electorate in their favour. This is another way in which the major parties act with impunity and abuse the electoral system.

It should be clear from the above that Australia is not immune to democratic backsliding. In fact, it is in full swing without voters realising. If elected, I will do everything in my power to stop this. After all, our ability to address pressing policy challenges will in large measure depend on our willingness to confront the underlying root cause, which is the gradual dismantling of Australia’s democracy by major parties who stand to gain from reducing electoral choice.

I’m sure you will agree that Australians deserve better than this and that we must do all we can to reform a fair and just democracy.

Chris Simpson is a member of the Australian Democrats and a candidate in the Inala by-election. On X/Twitter, he is @ChrisSAustDems.

