Leaders with 'ticker': John Howard's destructive legacy

With his sustained presence in the media and during election campaigns, we should remember the parochial and harmful influence John Howard has had on Australia's political and public life, writes Paul Begley.

JOHN HOWARD is a former Liberal Party politician and prime minister whose party under his leadership lost the 2007 election in a landslide after having won three successive terms going back to 1996.

At the same 2007 Election, he lost his own seat of Bennelong. That was 16 years ago, yet at 84 years of age, he was resurrected in the News Corp media and its subsidiaries during the 2023 NSW State Election and the 2022 Federal Election, including making appearances in the Victorian blue ribbon seats of Kooyong and Higgins, and the marginal seat of Chisholm.

Despite his prominent presence, the Liberal Party were losers in all those contests.

More recently he has reappeared to support the "No" case in the Voice referendum (a rare win) and to offer unasked-for advice to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He referenced what he called a “pussyfooting and lukewarm” response by the PM and Foreign Minister Penny Wong to the Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli declaration of war. That war involves unrestrained collective punishment of the entire Palestinian civilian population for the military action of the perpetrator, Hamas.

A generation has now passed since John Howard's 2007 losses. Many young voters may have barely heard of Howard, unless they read The Australian newspaper or watch Sky News, neither of which is a likely source of information for that demographic.

They therefore may never have been informed that his legacy includes the self-serving barbarity of the Tampa affair during the Election of 2001. What is widely regarded as his Tampa stunt violated any pretence of benevolence towards fellow human beings.

It also began the normalising of hard-hearted cruelty to the downtrodden by successive Australian governments. Its apotheosis was played out in the hellscapes of detention in Nauru and Manus Island, and culminated in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s unlawful 2014 Robodebt scheme.

Over five years, the Government relentlessly pursued more than 800,000 defenceless citizens for money most of them didn’t owe. Tens of thousands of those citizens are struggling to recover, and some believe more than 2,000 were hounded to their deaths.

A common theme in our cultural transformation from a welcoming nation to one that rewards of vindictiveness displayed by our public representatives has been acceptance of the notion that our leaders need to take on weak and defenceless people who live among us who require more "ticker".

Leaders with Howard ticker do not pussyfoot. They also incline to being cold-hearted and hot-headed, but never lukewarm.

Howard’s interference in Australia’s diplomatic response to the Hamas-Israeli war was a reminder of his mean-spirited legacy in foreign and domestic affairs. It included being the principal player in the 1980s, with the assistance of the distinguished historian Geoffrey Blainey, in undoing the generous policy impulse behind multiculturism.

Multicultural Australia was a legacy of the Whitlam-Fraser Governments in the 1970s. Professor Blainey’s Warrnambool speech in 1984 questioned the pace of Asian immigration and nodded to the notion that immigrants take Australians’ jobs, and that racial tensions would flow into social conflict if not tempered. Though probably not intended by Blainey, some people at the time took the “debate” that Howard fanned as permission to shout abuse in the streets to people of Asian appearance.

It’s worth noting here that, a White Australia was previously taken as a given in the 1901 Constitution. The same Constitution did not need to exclude Indigenous Australians because it did not recognise their existence. Australia prior to British occupation was taken to be terra nullius: a land belonging to nobody.

Howard’s ham-fisted advice on Australia’s Middle East diplomatic response last week was a reminder of his blundering entry into the Iraq War in 2003. Based on a stubborn refusal to listen to cautionary intelligence rather than advice about non-existent weapons of mass destruction, his illegal entry into that war, alongside the so-called Coalition of the Willing partners, cost hundreds of thousands of lives and prompted equal numbers of refugees to flee Iraq in search of asylum.

The President of The Liberal Party at the time, John Valder, said Howard should be tried and punished as a war criminal for his role in the Iraq conflict, a call that Howard wore as a badge of honour in his enthusiasm to live up to U.S. President George W Bush’s anointing of him as “a man of steel”.

That accolade confirmed his self-assessment as a strong man with ticker.

Spearheaded by Murdoch’s News Corp media, Howard’s ticker had been flaunted to Australian voters two years earlier as a key political attribute during the 2001 election campaign when he took the unprecedented step of refusing entry into Australian waters of the Norwegian freighter MV Tampa, whose commander, Arne Rinnan, had rescued 433 refugees from drowning in the Indian Ocean when the Indonesian fishing boat on which they were travelling, became stranded.

They were mostly Afghan Hazaras fleeing the Taliban. As an insult, Howard threw the "ticker" criticism at his Labor opponent Kim Beazley. To his eternal shame, in a desperate bid to safeguard the Election he was expected to win, Beazley took the bait and the Norwegian ship was disallowed entry into Australian waters with bi-partisan endorsement. Beazley lost the Election.

The Howard-Beazley failure of humane leadership during the 2001 Election marked a turning point in Australia’s history as a civilised nation populated by a compassionate people. A negative judgement about Australia had come to be recognised internationally by the time the Abbott Government came to power. It was confirmed by Abbott adopting a policy of silence “on water matters”, turning back boats and dispatching asylum seekers to offshore detention.

Abbott and the like-minded Scott Morrison carried the Howard ticker mantle with pride. Morrison even went to the trouble of having a toy boat made, prominently displayed in his office, and captioned with the words “I stopped these”, seemingly unmindful of the human misery on each boat his stone-hearted ticker stopped.

Australia’s gross departures from civil behaviour actually attract international interest. When ruthless leaders with "ticker", such as Howard, Abbott and Morrison, behave in ways that violate international law and lack a moral compass, they get noticed. On the face of it, those leaders can take much of the blame for Australia’s declining global reputation for decency, but finally the leaders’ freedom to misbehave comes from the people who give them power.

Australian voters, whether we like it or not, give malevolent politicians permission to say and do whatever they like to engage in moral and legal transgressions, and occasionally to endorse atrocities such as those heard by the Brereton Commission on war crimes committed by Australian forces in Afghanistan and the 'Royal Commission on the Robodebt Scheme' crimes perpetrated on defenceless Australian citizens by scheming politicians and craven bureaucrats.

A 2015 editorial from The New York Times titled 'Australia’s Brutal Treatment of Migrants' reported that Prime Minister Abbott’s policies were:

'Inhumane, of dubious legality and strikingly at odds with the country’s tradition of welcoming people fleeing persecution and war.'

The Times cited reports of rampant sexual abuse of women and children in offshore detention and noted reports of a ship’s captain being paid $30,000 by Australian authorities to turn back his boat 'which the Australian Government had not disputed, (and which) would represent a violation of international laws designed to prevent human smuggling and protect asylum seekers'.

On the extraordinary numbers of refugees churned out by wars supported by leaders like Abbott and Howard, the Times concluded thus about Australia:

'It is inexcusable that [refugees] find themselves today in situations that are more hopeless and degrading than the ones that prompted them to flee.'

One of Howard’s successors, now Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, can take much of the recent credit for that assessment, as the former Home Affairs Minister with plenty of ticker in the Morrison Cabinet.

The Times editorial is far from a glowing endorsement of Australia by the Western world's most widely read and respected news source. The authors saw our leaders’ ticker in action, didn’t like what they saw, and told the world. And we Australians are the poorer for it. Morrison had the ticker to lie to French President Emmanuel Macron when the Australian Government breached a submarine contract with France.

To shift blame, he said Macron was disrespectful to the Australian people. It’s not what Macron said of course, but it’s partly true. On the global stage, the prime minister speaks for us because we put him there for that purpose. What he says and does is performed in our name and with our imprimatur.

Howard's privileged background and inegalitarian policies should have prevented him from having a legitimate voice on ideas related to equality in Australia. A robust mainstream media would have prevented him doing so. But the Australian media slavishly follow whatever Murdoch’s News Corp endorses and that includes giving Howard a context-free platform to sermonise on matters relating to inequity, especially if they relate in any way to assisting people who are suffering from systemic disadvantage to get to the starting line.

The one legacy area in which Howard’s ticker let him down was his over-reach on industrial relations. By the time of the 2007 Election, employers and workers could see his 2005 WorkChoices legislation was set up to greatly disempower and disadvantage employees, and many employers didn’t like that their workers could see that blatant unfairness was its manifest purpose. Hence, Howard’s 2007 Election wipeout.

Regardless of that self-defeating display of hubris, Howard keeps being served up at every opportunity by Murdoch outlets and their media allies, including the ABC, to give political masterclasses to his side of politics.

Despite the devastating Coalition election losses in 2007, 2022 and 2023, News Corp and the mainstream media in general continue to lionise Howard as the ultimate political success story.

Someone needs to tell them that his Liberal Party successors are being increasingly humiliated as they move ever closer to the post-truth thinking and practices of that American exponent of shameless ticker: the serial loser Donald Trump.

Paul Begley has worked for many years in public affairs roles, until recently as General Manager of Government and Media Relations with the Australian HR Institute. You can follow Paul on Twitter @yelgeb.

