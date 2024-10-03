Labor's asylum strategy struggling to rectify Coalition backlog

The Albanese Government is still trying to keep on top of the asylum application mess left by the Coalition as the number of applicants rises. Dr Abul Rizvi reports.

IN LATE 2023, the Labor Government announced it would allocate an additional $160 million over four years to get on top of the asylum caseload it had inherited after Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s negligence in allowing a massive labour trafficking scam to overwhelm Australia’s asylum system from 2016.

As it is now almost 12 months since that additional funding was announced, we should be able to observe some impact. A key objective of the strategy was to process asylum applications more quickly at both the primary stage and at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) to reduce the incentive for opportunistic and unmeritorious asylum applications.

(Data source: DHA monthly protection visa reports)

Chart 1 highlights the steady and inevitable increase in primary-level asylum applications after international borders reopened. These plateaued (albeit at a very high level of around 2,200 per month) once the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) started processing these more quickly from early 2024. This appears to have limited the monthly application rate reaching the record of over 2,700 per month set when Peter Dutton was Home Affairs Minister.

The faster processing has marginally reduced the primary level backlog from a peak of 32,807 in March 2024 to 31,842 at end August 2024. In August 2024, a record 2,726 applications were processed. It is to be seen whether this processing rate can be sustained.

The faster processing at the primary stage has maintained an average refusal rate of between 85 and 90 per cent and even higher for major source nations such as Malaysia, China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Colombia and most Pacific Island nations.

Faster processing and high refusal rates at the primary level have led to an increase in applications to the AAT. In the first half of 2023, the AAT was receiving between 600 and 800 asylum appeals per month. During 2024, this has steadily increased reaching 1,830 in August 2024.

(Data source: AAT website, statistical reports - June data not published by AAT)

With the additional funding, monthly decisions at the AAT have also increased, reaching as high as 2,446 in May 2024 but then falling back to around 1,750 per month. The backlog at the AAT appears to have plateaued at around 41,000 after having steadily increased from around 5,000 in 2016.

(Data source: AAT annual reports and caseload statistics)

The problem is now increasingly shifting to those refused by the AAT but not departed. At end August 2024, this reached a new record 44,427 within the overall record number of asylum seekers in the country of 117,529 (not 170,500 as incorrectly transcribed by SkyNews from this article in the Sydney Morning Herald).

With around 1.1 million students, temporary graduates and other former students on temporary visas in Australia, asylum applications from this group will grow as their visa options narrow. 2025 will be a big year for former students applying for asylum.

In addition to better offshore scrutiny of visitor and student applications, faster processing of asylum seekers and prosecution of organisers, there are essentially three options for dealing with a large and growing number of unsuccessful asylum seekers:

Implement a mass location, detention and removal program such as proposed by Donald Trump in the USA. These types of programs cost an absolute fortune and rarely achieve their objectives. Huge mistakes are made and the process generates community discontent and protests from both sides. Implement a carefully designed regularisation program that minimises the risk of attracting even more asylum seekers. These types of programs can get highly politicised and as a result, few governments are prepared to go down that path. Sweep the issue under the carpet. This is the option most governments involuntarily adopt. Given this problem started when Peter Dutton was Minister, it may be the option he also favours.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

Related Articles