Labor leaders past: Something to smile about

Between 2007 and 2013, Labor prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard "played musical chairs". (Photo, 2007.)

This picture captures then-Deputy PM Julia Gillard applauding Prime Minister Kevin Rudd after his 2007 inaugural leadership address at the University of Melbourne.

In 2010, Gillard took over from Rudd as PM until 2013, when Rudd wrested power from Gillard and became Prime Minister again.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

