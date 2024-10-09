SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

Labor Government promises NBN to remain in public hands

By | | comments |
(Background image via Dushan Hanuska | Flickr, Albanese screenshot via YouTube)

This week, the Government announced its intention to introduce new legislation that would keep the National Broadband Network (NBN) in public hands, reinforcing its election promise.

The proposed law, expected to be tabled in Federal Parliament, aims to prevent any future sale of the NBN, pushing the Coalition to clarify whether it would seek to privatise the network — especially after taxpayers have already funded the $51 billion build over more than a decade. This move forces a timely debate on the NBN's future and the role of privatisation in a sector that has undergone significant transformation.

I’ve long been a cautious supporter of privatisation, provided it's accompanied by strict regulatory controls that protect consumers. A completely free-market approach is neither feasible nor desirable for critical infrastructure. If managed under stringent oversight, I generally view privatisation as a positive force for innovation and efficiency.

Yet, the telecommunications market has shifted profoundly over the past decade, reaching a point where growth appears to be stalling. Telcos worldwide are under increasing financial pressure, with shrinking profits and stagnant revenues. Cost-cutting measures, facilitated by new technologies, are becoming the only sustainable strategy for these companies.

NBN Co rising above challenges as demand for fibre grows
NBN Co rising above challenges as demand for fibre grows

Australia's national broadband company is rising above financial challenges amid a growing demand for fibre connection.

Consider 5G, which has failed to deliver the revenue boost once promised. The same will likely apply to 6G and beyond; at best, these technologies will maintain revenue stability. In broadband, too, we’re approaching a plateau as most users settle into speeds of 50-100 Mbps, curtailing growth in demand.

This raises a critical question: How will telcos continue investing heavily in new technologies without substantial revenue growth to justify those investments? This dilemma will undoubtedly influence any potential NBN sale. For the Government, offloading the NBN at a time when the market is sluggish would likely mean accepting that it won’t fully recoup its investment. As I’ve mentioned before, the success of any sale may ultimately depend on the Government’s willingness to write off a significant portion of the network’s cost.

The current financial realities at NBN Co highlight these challenges. The company recently reported a $1.4 billion net loss, up from $1.1 billion the previous year, driven by the heavy cost of maintaining and upgrading the network. As of June, NBN Co was carrying $42.5 billion in liabilities, including $26.9 billion in debt for network construction. Meanwhile, cost increases have led some consumers to look for cheaper alternatives, further complicating the financial picture.

Under these market conditions, a rushed privatisation of the NBN would be politically and financially fraught. The Government would struggle to recoup its investment and any financial failure associated with a privatisation effort could damage its standing. A delay is likely the most sensible approach, providing time to assess market trends and make informed decisions about the NBN's future.

The Government’s proposed legislation signals an important turning point for the NBN and raises broader questions about the role of privatisation in telecommunications. As we move forward, finding a balanced approach that considers public investment, private efficiency and consumer protection will be key to building a robust digital infrastructure for Australia.

High demand sees NBN market booming
High demand sees NBN market booming

Growth in demand for NBN services is seeing the Australian broadband market thrive.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY
NBN NBN Co Labor Party Albanese Government Auspol broadband privatisation legislation Coalition digital infrastructure
Share Article
Recent articles by Paul Budde
Labor Government promises NBN to remain in public hands

This week, the Government announced its intention to introduce new legislation that ...  
The pros and cons of mass government cyber surveillance

While surveillance technology can be a useful tool for protecting citizens, conc ...  
The Netherlands: Europe’s digital powerhouse

The Netherlands has become a global juggernaut in terms of broadband, AI and ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate