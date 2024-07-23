Kiwis pour into Australian labour market

An increase of New Zealand citizens arriving in Australia will set further challenges for the Government to achieve its net migration forecast, writes Dr Abul Rizvi.

THE NET FLOW of New Zealand citizens to Australia is largely driven by the relative state of the labour market in the two countries.

In 2022-23 and 2023-24, there was a large net inflow (short-term and long-term) of New Zealand citizens to Australia as the Australian labour market remained relatively strong while the New Zealand labour market deteriorated more quickly.

As a result, net migration of New Zealand citizens in 2022-23 increased to 25,160. Based on a further increase in net movement of New Zealand citizens to 35,290 in 2023-24, net migration of New Zealand citizens in 2023-24 is also likely to have increased.

After record inflows of New Zealand citizens in 2011-12 and 2012-13, these fell sharply from 2014-15 due to a significantly stronger New Zealand labour market where unemployment fell to around 4 per cent while unemployment in Australia increased to over 6 per cent.

New Zealand citizen inflows fell again during COVID-19 before recovering strongly in 2022-23, mainly due to Australia’s very strong labour market. It also led to a strong increase in the stock of New Zealand citizens in Australia of almost 30,000 to a new record of 697,957. That will be significantly exceeded at end June 2024.

Statistics NZ reports that 50,000 New Zealand citizens left NZ in the 12 months to March 2024. This was after record levels of net migration to New Zealand in 2022-23. Most of the outflow from New Zealand in the 12 months to March 2024 would have moved to Australia.

Apart from Australia’s relatively stronger labour market since 2022, another driver of the rising inflow of New Zealand citizens to Australia will have been the creation of a direct pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealand citizens established on 1 July 2023. While that will temper growth in the stock of New Zealand citizens, it will increase the net flow of New Zealand citizens to Australia.

The higher net inflow of New Zealand citizens will have contributed to the high likelihood that the overall net migration in 2023-24 will be well above the forecast 395,000. The reversal in net movement of Australian citizens will also have pushed up net migration in 2023-24.

While the Government has taken major steps to reduce net migration of students, if the current trends in the movement of New Zealand and Australian citizens continues in 2024-25, the task of getting net migration in that year down to the Government’s forecast of 260,000 will become more difficult.

It is likely the Government will need to tighten policy elsewhere, particularly to slow the rapid increase in net migration of working holidaymakers.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

