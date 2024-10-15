Keir Starmer's fungal ruination of UK Labour

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has caused the downfall of the once-great Labour Party, infecting it in a cordyceps fungus-like fashion, writes Vince Hooper.

IN THE ONCE vibrant landscape of British politics, the Labour Party stood as a defiant force of opposition — loud, principled and occasionally even radical. Enter Keir Starmer, the man who promised to rescue Labour from the clutches of “Corbynceps”, the ideological fungus that some believed had infected the party under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

With impeccable suits and measured tones, Starmer vowed to restore order and respectability. A harmless reformer, right?

But like any good parasite, the danger lay in his quiet persistence.

First, Starmer neutralised the ideological immune system by purging the most vocal members of Labour’s Left wing. It wasn’t long before the party started behaving differently. The infection took root when he announced that Labour was backing away from nationalising public utilities — policies once central to its DNA. Electricity, railways, water? Nah, too “1990s”.

Like an infected insect abandoning its instincts, Labour now began parroting lines that wouldn’t be out of place at a Conservative Party conference: “We have to make tough decisions” (because, apparently, billionaires are on the verge of poverty if we tax them fairly).

Next came the retreat on welfare spending. Universal Credit? Reforms to benefit the poorest? Starmer’s Labour would “look at” these things but won’t make any promises. The host, still clutching onto the hope that this is all for the greater good, began climbing higher and higher under the influence of its new master, ready to eject policies that are more palatable to the centre-Right media than the voters who once believed in radical change.

Starmer’s crowning infection is a U-turn on climate pledges. The party that once promised to spearhead a Green New Deal is now backing away from net-zero targets and clean energy investment. Labour is scaling back plans for a greener economy, all while the planet burns.

In true cordyceps fashion, Starmer’s party is marching toward its doom, happily parroting platitudes about “balancing priorities” while the environment takes a back seat. We wouldn’t want to upset the fossil fuel lobby now, would we?

And in perhaps the boldest betrayal, Starmer announced tougher immigration controls, further infecting the very soul of Labour with rhetoric once reserved for the likes of Nigel Farage. “Tough on crime, tough on immigration and tougher on anyone who thought socialism was still in the room!”

Labour, by this point, is no longer recognisable, now fully under the control of the Starmer Fungus, nodding along as if austerity cuts and limited housing plans were exactly what the people had asked for.

Then there’s Brexit, or rather, the absence of any meaningful stance on it. You’d think the party that once championed Europe might say something about reversing the damage. But no, Starmer has convinced the host to forget its pro-European roots entirely.

Like an insect zombified by cordyceps, Labour now stumbles along, muttering, “We need to move on” while blindly avoiding any discussion of rejoining the EU or repairing our international standing.

Just when you thought Starmer’s parasitic takeover was complete, another curious incident emerged: the Chagos Islands controversy. In a move that even some of his own supporters might find bewildering, Starmer quietly backed the decision to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius — a questionable choice amid uncertain geopolitical times.

The Islands, once a strategic military base for the UK and the U.S., are being surrendered like a trinket in a pawn shop, with little regard for their significance in the Indian Ocean as a key point of influence between East and West. Starmer’s Labour, keen to avoid any friction, accepted this development with a shrug, sacrificing national security for the sake of international optics.

As if to distract from this grand misstep, Starmer dangled his ambitious vision for the nation: the Five Missions. Labour, now thoroughly hollowed out by its fungal overlord, eagerly embraced these as if they were bold new ideas. Starmer announced missions to grow the economy, fix the National Health Service (NHS), improve education, tackle crime and address climate change.

But in true parasitic style, these are empty promises — vague enough to sound inspiring but lacking any commitment to the radical reforms needed. “Grow the economy”, Labour mumbles as it stumbles forward, protecting the wealthy instead of taxing them. “Fix the NHS”, it chants, even as Starmer avoids discussing how it will be funded.

Public polling reflects this internal turmoil. Voters, once loyal to Labour’s cause, are increasingly disillusioned, with many expressing that they feel betrayed by Starmer’s shifts away from core party values. Some polls suggest that a growing number of traditional Labour supporters are contemplating alternatives, revealing just how far the party has drifted from its roots.

Tensions within Labour only add to the chaos. Discontent is brewing among the party's Left faction, which sees Starmer as the embodiment of a hollowed-out, centrist machine. The voices of grassroots activists and former Corbyn supporters are growing louder, questioning whether the party can ever regain its revolutionary spirit or if it’s simply become a pale imitation of its former self.

And while the public stir with frustration, the spectre of history looms large. Once, Labour was synonymous with the fight against injustice and colonialism. Yet now, under Starmer’s rule, it seems more concerned with political survival than moral integrity. The ghosts of Tony Blair’s “Third Way” and Margaret Thatcher’s reshaping of the Conservative Party haunt the current leadership, hinting at the perils of sacrificing principles for power.

But just when you thought the infection was complete, the final punchline arrives. In this madcap world of Labour under Starmer, one can only wonder: what’s next? Perhaps a radical pivot toward embracing the monarchy or a manifesto to build a luxury housing estate on the remnants of the NHS?

Labour, once the champion of public ownership, social justice and geopolitical awareness, has now climbed to a platform indistinguishable from that of its once-sworn enemies. The spores of centre-Right policy drift out into the world, infecting the broader political discourse, with Starmer as the grim puppet master smiling quietly in the background, promising a new dawn.

But when the dust settles, one must ask — what happens to the host when it has served its purpose? Does Starmer move on to infect the broader electorate next, convincing them that voting for Labour is a vote for change when, in fact, they’re simply climbing higher to a precipice of political sameness? The answer, like any parasitic infection, remains to be seen.

Vince Hooper is a proud Australian/British citizen who is professor of finance and discipline head at SP Jain School of Global Management with campuses in London, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney.

