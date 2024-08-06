Kamala Harris finds John Farnham's powerful 'Voice'

Naomi Fryers examines what Kamala Harris and a sizeable portion of the internet have in common — and concludes it’s a connection to Johnny Farnham.

IN SEPTEMBER of 2022, this writer was fortunate enough to pen a tribute piece to John Farnham amidst his shocking cancer diagnoses. Reflecting on his great achievements, musical hero status and what he meant to ordinary people, it willed him a strong recovery.

Such was the timing and popularity of the man himself that some 75,000 strong readers took in the content, later ranked as IA’s article of the year. When the legendary figure’s iconic musical melody later featured in the “Yes” campaign just prior to Australia’s Voice Referendum last year, a follow-up piece was written about how the superstar represented a voice for change.

Somewhat optimistically, that opinion editorial welcomed the transition home amidst a stir of “beat up” controversy about turning an iconic party anthem into part of a larger political movement. Despite the Referendum failing to come to fruition, the advertisement proved hugely popular — and rightfully so. Then on Thursday, as Australia woke, Johnny was back — but this time on the world stage.

One glance at the morning socials was enough to tell you he had done it again. His iconic ‘You’re the Voice’ anthem was up and about and trending again — just one more, “last” time. A new craftily designed viral music video clip was doing the rounds. Opening with unfavourable Trumpisms, the clip made a strong political statement.

It depicted the need for the American Democratic Party to pass on the torch of change from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris, for a generation of progressive and diverse leaders to ultimately gift the people hope for a better future. Perhaps one could presume with a bit more senility than the first two presidential contenders, from times long past.

One would then hopefully be free from fear of the little things. Like risking an all-out nuclear world war through a lack of basic diplomacy. Then, overnight, an armchair hacktivist and musical sentimentalist's dream conspired to come true. One could feel the full force of this rumbling excitement in their nerdish but democratic “old school” musical loins. Finally! Something that may outstrip Gough Whitlam’s ‘It’s Time’ jingle of its former glory at the helm of political marketing and pop culture genius.

This new clip appeared punchy and the torch reference was particularly timely, considering many just watched the Olympic ceremony. The masses could, of course, be forgiven for mistakenly believing our main man Johnny was now front, stage and centre in a Democrat-endorsed ad for Kamala Harris’ U.S. Presidential Election bid. Although that wasn’t the exact reality.

It was, in fact, an unofficial advertisement that for all intent and purposes could well have been mocked up in a loungeroom of an old HP laptop, although Independent Australia cannot confirm such detail. Regardless, it didn’t worry the people. For the two-minute and 15-second duration of the video, we reminisced and got caught up in the unification, joy and emotion of the togetherness.

We may as well have been hugging our mates in the pub after some kind of show of lifesaving comradery, for we were all the voice, yet again. It wasn’t even initially obvious that the lyrics about not wanting to look at each other down the barrel of the gun were glaringly ironic in the wake of the Trump assassination attempt.

True to form though, the grubby imperialist Poms were quick to try to dust the gloss off this quintessentially momentous Aussie moment by, quite typically, whinging and claiming the singer as theirs — just like the Ashes and everything else in Australia’s longest-living history.

The reason that this advertisement labelled ‘outstanding’ commenced trending and ultimately went viral was that the music resonated, seemingly as much with a global audience as it did in Australia. Such was its power that it reportedly gave people goosebumps. The fact that it was cleverly constructed unofficially by a trickster likely had no bearing on the good old chain reaction.

The anthem was emotively the best of us and it was seen. With it came the relatable gift of unification, reminiscence and hope. From the likes of Joe Biden to Kamala Harris, to John Farnham himself and X patrons on the old Twittersphere. It brought back the voice — and not just to Australia. This time the world responded and who could blame them for wanting more of it?

Naomi Fryers is a writer, author, storyteller and journalist from Melbourne.

