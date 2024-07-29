June student trends will be making ministers nervous

With student visa numbers surging, the Government will have to consider new ways to slow application rates to reach its net migration forecast. Dr Abul Rizvi reports.

THERE WERE 45,992 student visas granted in June 2024. After extensive student visa policy tightening over the past 12 months, ministers have been hoping to see a sharper decline in student visa application rates and higher refusal rates to deliver the lower level of net migration forecast for 2024-25.

Will that mean harsher use of student caps for each provider that the Government is currently working on?

Offshore student visas

At 33,501, offshore student applications in June 2024 were well below the June 2023 record of 58,526, the June 2022 level of 42,700 and below the pre-COVID record of 38,041. Seventy-five per cent of applications were in the Higher Education sector with a much higher approval rate in that sector (93.3%) than for the English Language (77.7%) and Vocational Education and Training (V.E.T.) (41.6%) sectors. That suggests policy working as intended.

However, offshore student grants in June 2024 were 33,777. While well below the 48,429 of June 2023, these were well above the 26,430 in June 2022 due to a substantial jump in the approval rate from 72.6% in May 2024 to 88.4% in June 2024.

The large jump in offshore student grants in June 2024 compared to May 2024 will mean a substantial number of new student arrivals in July 2024 thus kicking off the new financial year with a boost to net migration (albeit less than at the start of 2022-23 and 2023-24). That will still be worrying the Government in terms of its intention to reduce net migration from almost 550,000 in 2022-23 to its forecast of 395,000 in 2023-24 and 260,000 in 2024-25.

The large number of offshore grants was a function of higher grant rates for most major source nations including:

China rising from 92.5% in May 2024 to 97.5% in June 2024;

India rising from 50% in May 2024 to 81.4% in June 2024;

Nepal rising from 70.4% in May 2024 to 89.8% in June 2024;

Pakistan rising from 15.1% in May 2024 to 46.6% in June 2024;

Sri Lanka rising from 72.7% in May 2024 to 84.3% in June 2024; and

Bhutan rising from 59.8% in May 2024 to 90.2% in June 2024.

Even with a substantial increase in visa processing staff, expecting them to keep refusing applications at high rates using highly subjective criteria is not a sustainable strategy. That may partly explain the massive increase in student visa fees from 1 July 2024 but that is really just shooting ourselves in the foot if the objective is to be competitive for the highest performing students.

A better approach needs to be found.

Two interesting source nations in recent times have been Bangladesh and Colombia.

Bangladesh has emerged from a minor student source nation pre-COVID to now a major source nation ranking in the top five. There were 1,355 offshore student visa applications from Bangladesh in May 2024 rising to 1,883 in June 2024. The approval rate, which was already a high 87.4% in May 2024, increased to 96.8% in June 2024.

The high approval rate may be explained by the fact almost all students from Bangladesh are in the Higher Education sector and possibly a substantial portion enrolled with a Group of Eight university, which have very low risk ratings.

The key uncertainty will be whether the Bangladesh cohort maintains a high level of compliance with visa conditions and avoids becoming part of the growing number of students and temporary graduates in immigration limbo.

Colombia is another source nation that boomed post-COVID with around 24,000 offshore student visa applications in 2022-23. In June 2023, there were 2,198 offshore student applications from Colombia. That fell to 494 in June 2024. The offshore grant rate for Colombian students fell from around 90% in 2022-23 to around 50% in the first six months of 2024.

The rise in the refusal rate is likely explained by the high portion of Colombian students who apply via the English language sector and the high risk rating of providers in that sector. It would also reflect the emergence over recent months of Colombian students as a major source of asylum applications.

Onshore student visas

Onshore student applications in June 2024 saw a massive jump to 35,561 which surpassed the previous extraordinary record of 34,888 onshore student applications in March 2024. The March 2024 record followed a large surge in onshore student applications of 21,646 in February 2024.

As would be expected, the large surge in onshore student applications is being driven by V.E.T. and English language providers. These have either used visitor visas to bring students into Australia who then have applied for an onshore student visa to avoid the higher level of offshore student refusal rates (a path that was closed from 1 July 2024) or V.E.T. providers are increasingly poaching higher education students as a means of sustaining their businesses.

In June 2024, over 62% of primary onshore student applications were for the V.E.T. sector.

To try and address this, the Government has reduced the onshore student grant rate from around 90% in the first half of 2023-24 to around 70% in the second half of 2023-24; primarily using subjective criteria. That has led to a rapid increase in onshore student refusals being appealed to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT).

In addition, the backlog of onshore student applications has increased rapidly with a large number of onshore student visa applicants now on bridging visas. We are also seeing strong growth in students applying for asylum.

All of this is a function of the Coalition Government encouraging and the Labor Government acting too slowly to control the boom in student visa and temporary graduate visa holders who have only limited pathways to permanent residence.

Regaining control of that situation will be a long and difficult process. It is not clear that capping students at each provider, as the Government proposes, will be a satisfactory long-term solution to that.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

