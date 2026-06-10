JEFF MCMULLEN: FIFA World Cup and fun and games in the time of war

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, we will cheer on our favourite teams, Dr Jeff McMullen writes, even when some nations are locked in bloody conflict.

THE PROSPECT OF the United States versus Iran on a football field is seriously strange – even if improbable – when the two nations are yet to settle their disastrous conflict.

As the Iranian team took part in a final parade in Tehran last month, its supporters chanted "death to America".

If Iran does compete, as scheduled, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it will be the first time in history that a nation has participated while still more or less at war with one of the host nations.

Leave aside the political complexities of U.S. President Donald Trump’s multiple claims to have settled this war that he insists is not a war but a “military operation”.

Look at the draw for the record: 104 teams.

If the U.S. finishes second in Group D, it could then be pitted against a defiant Iranian team from Group G.

Iran’s chances of making the knockout rounds for the first time are improved statistically because, for the first time, the best three teams in each group will advance.

Camped south of the U.S. border at their training camp in Tijuana, Mexico, the Iranians will not have home supporters. Only the Iranian team will be able to fly in and out for their U.S. games.

While sport has always been highly political (and grossly commercial), there are glaring reasons for concern about the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the time of the Cup draw, Gianni Infantino, President of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), announced President Donald Trump as the recipient of an inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. Two months later, Trump ordered a massive attack on Iran.

Promoting peace and cooperation between nations has long been one of FIFA’s stated ideals. A Trump peace prize stretches credulity. Fawning over this vainglorious American leader’s infatuation with his place in history reeks of hypocrisy.

The President, who will have his face on new gold coins and his brand everywhere possible, will first attend on June 14th, a series of UFC fights in a massive cage now erected on the White House lawn.

This is billed as a celebration of Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the birth of the American nation.

Donald Trump has no problem enjoying rounds of golf or other fun and games, even while his country is engaged in an undeclared "war of choice".

Despite being booed loudly mainly by New York Knicks' fans at an NBA Finals basketball game, there is widespread expectation that President Trump will attend the U.S. soccer team’s opening match and perhaps the World Cup final on 19th July.

This would present extraordinary challenges for the Secret Service and police trying to maintain security for the President after his escape from multiple assassination attempts.

Players and fans at venues in the U.S., Mexico and Canada might also experience the same tensions and threats.

Yet for those who love "the beautiful game", few would pass up a chance to see 38- year-old Lionel Messi play a final World Cup for Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, surely will be making his swan song for Portugal.

Who would not be thrilled by the stunning form of Spain’s team or the quality play from France, England and Brazil?

There is an exciting mix of young players in the very best teams of 2026. I am hoping this also brings results for Australia’s fresh faces.

You can see how a love of this game begins the seduction. The quality of play, the suspense and drama, can make us forget what else is happening.

In reality, the World Cup parlays national rivalry into an astonishing money-making event. The game is packaged and programmed for costly television rights.

FIFA raises ticket prices dramatically, releasing them in tranches.

To travel from New York City to MetLife Stadium across the Hudson River in New Jersey will jump from a regular $12 to $98.

Some environmental groups calculate that air travel and additional transport between multiple venues across three neighbouring nations will contribute millions of tons of carbon dioxide to global warming. As a result, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been dubbed "the most polluting".

Extreme heat at some venues across almost two months of summer competition prompted FIFA to build in three-minute water breaks in each half of football. That means, of course, more money from more TV commercials.

These atmospherics might be less important to the billions of us watching the football on television.

It is a wonderful game, we will say.

It is a chance to forget about the death and chaos in Ukraine, Iran, Israel, Lebanon and Gaza.

I still find our moral amnesia troubling.

How can we be distracted by fun and games in the midst of protracted conflicts?

The more I think about it, this remarkable quadrennial event will ultimately be remembered in history as Donald Trump’s World Cup in the time of war.

Dr Jeff McMullen AM is a journalist, including for Four Corners and 60 Minutes, author and filmmaker, and recipient of the United Nations Media Peace Prize.