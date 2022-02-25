SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
It's time to catch the parliamentary crooks

By
The Federal Government has more than its fair share of crooks within the ranks (Image by Dan Jensen)

Federal ICAC Now will be addressing an event this weekend to discuss its policies against political corruption, writes Ross Jones.

“CATCH THE CROOKS.”

That’s the theme of this Saturday’s Politics in the Pub to be held at the Family Hotel in Katoomba, NSW.

Hosted by the Blue Mountains Unions Council, the event will discuss ‘Australia's other pandemic – the Pork Pandemic – and Australians are sick of it as more and more pork-barreling rorts are exposed’.

As convenor of Federal ICAC Now (FIN), I’ll be sharing the stage with law lecturer Mike Holland and award-winning investigative journalist Andrew Powell.

FIN won't take sides in fighting corruption
FIN won't take sides in fighting corruption

No matter which party is elected to lead the nation this year, Federal ICAC Now will still be integral in stamping out political corruption.

I will be detailing FIN’s purpose, its party platform and its policies. I will also and explaining the Party’s approach to dealing with matters not directly related to corruption.

There will be a lengthy Q&A session which, being held in a country pub on a Saturday afternoon, could get lively.

Will FIN pass the pub test?

Find out by joining the Zoom, starting at 3 PM AEDST.

Hope you can make it.

Investigations editor Ross Jones is a licensed private enquiry agent and the author of 'Ashbygate: The Plot to Destroy Australia's Speaker'. You can follow Ross on Twitter @RPZJones.

