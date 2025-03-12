Israeli genocide reveals double standards of European leaders

EU leaders who acted against the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been reluctant to put pressure on Israel for its genocide against Gaza, writes Anam Zahra.

SINCE OCTOBER 7 2023, Israel has killed over 17,712 children in Gaza among 44,758 civilians, but European Leadership is still supporting Israel by all means including politically, militarily and economically.

Why have European leaders simply ignored the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the United Nations for newborn babies and all the children of Gaza who got killed by Israeli bombardment? Where is the understanding of European leadership regarding basic humanity?

European leaders avoid using the term “genocide” and conveniently replace it with “Israel-Hamas War”. When Israeli bombardment was killing children and women in Gaza, European leaders flocked to Tel Aviv, starting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron. In the words of Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, he reiterated that “Israel has every right to defend itself”.

On 22 January, the EU held a ministerial meeting, inviting Israel’s Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

The same European leaders who screamed and expressed their deep resentment towards Russia’s President Vladimir Putin over the Russia-Ukraine war are supporting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. And that’s pure hypocrisy.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen demanded the establishment of the International Centre for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine. On the other side, she, along with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, visited the Kibbutz of Kfar Aza, Israel on 13 October 2023 to express their solidarity and commitment towards the Zionist regime.

It is safe to say that, for the EU Commission President, all lives matter except Palestinians. She even tweeted a photo of the European Commission building in Brussels which got lit up with an Israeli flag by quoting, ‘Israel has the right to defend itself — today and in the days to come. The European Union stands with Israel’.

Today, Hamas terrorists have struck at the heart of Israel capturing and killing innocent women and children.



Israel has the right to defend itself - today and in the days to come.



The European Union stands with Israel. pic.twitter.com/qTngixfu78 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 7, 2023

Europe has not only provided political support to Israel during the Gaza genocide but has equally provided material support by providing at least 25 per cent of spare parts to upkeep the F-35 fighter jets used to bomb the civilians of Gaza. The European countries in the arms sale are Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Italy and Switzerland. The EU has also invested €126 million (AU$218.5 million) in the 130 Horizon Europe research projects for Israeli participants.

The EU supports Israel with giant arms companies under the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) worth €500 million (AU$866.8 million) and the European Defence Fund (EDF) worth €8 billion (AU$13.8 billion).

Israel’s genocide in Gaza uncovered the double standards of European leaders for whom Putin is a villain or foe, whereas Netanyahu is a hero or friend. European Council President Charles Michel blamed Hamas for the entire destruction of Gaza but gave a green signal to Israel for committing the genocide. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock blamed Yahya Sinwar for causing ‘immeasurable suffering across an entire region’ but found no harm in Netanyahu’s killings of over 17,000 children in Gaza.

European leaders, in the unwavering support of Israel, deliberately ignored the intent of genocide by the Israeli officials to publicly call for the complete destruction of Gaza including killing newborn babies while using hunger as a weapon of war.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s Defense Minister stated:

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly.”

According to a report by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israel has violated International Humanitarian Law by targeting ambulances, hospitals, doctors and medical teams, and killing civilians. Israel has also committed heinous crimes including sexual violence, torture, murder, forced displacement, cutting food and water supplies by using starvation as a weapon of war.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the European leaders to avoid hypocrisy while carrying the same commitment towards International Law in Gaza as they keep for Ukraine. Guterres stated that the EU needs to focus on International Humanitarian Law both for Gaza and Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and grave violations of International Law, the EU continues with the EU-Israel Association Council meeting and the business deals. It is extremely important to remember the two key points that on 26 January 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an interim ruling in the case under the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide brought by South Africa.

The ICJ also ruled over the illegal Israeli occupation and called for its end within 12 months. The ICJ urged the UN member states to not support the occupying power (Israel). Later, on 22 November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for committing war crimes.

Instead of following International Law, the EU responded even with more political and military support for Israel by defending its war crimes, occupation and severe breach of International Law. The same EU which operated for the sanctions against Russia decided not to act this time against Israel.

Anam Zahra is a Presidential Fellow for the International Foundation for Sustainable Peace and Development (IFSPD).

