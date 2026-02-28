Israel, that light unto the nations — including Australia

Decades of deference to Israel and the U.S. have shaped Australia’s foreign policy at a high moral cost. Dr Evan Jones concludes his three-part series — read part one here and part two here.

Historical foundations of alignment

AUSTRALIA HAS always been susceptible to the Zionist siren song.

H.V. Evatt was a brilliant lawyer and High Court judge (at 36, the youngest appointee ever). He was also joint Foreign Affairs Minister and Attorney-General in successive Labor governments, 1941–49. However, Evatt ‘found time’ to act as Chair of the UN Special Committee on Palestine in 1947. In that capacity, through crude partisan means (while claiming otherwise), he legitimised the preposterous Resolution 181 (II) of November 1947 for the partition of Palestine – that Resolution itself the product of corrupt threats to voting members. Caroline Graham, sometime journalist and academic, has re-told the Evatt story.

Graham cites Evatt’s contemporary – equally reputable lawyer, Pakistani delegate Muhammad Zafrulla Khan – who took umbrage at Evatt’s blocking of a submission of the partition plan to the recently empowered International Court of Justice. For Khan, this was “a confession that the General Assembly is determined to make recommendations in a certain direction, not because these recommendations are in accord with principles of international fairness and justice.” Yet Evatt is feted for his significant role in using UN auspices to legitimise the state of Israel then being forged by terrorist means.

Another "bonding" of Australia to Israel was in the attraction of elements of the Australian union movement for Histadrut. Histadrut was not and is not a conventional peak union federation. The British anti-Zionist Tony Greenstein has succinctly captured (2009) the historical character and role of Histadrut.

Formed in 1920, it was the economic and industrial center of the Zionist enterprise in Mandatory Palestine, bonded with the Haganah militia and the Jewish Agency as political wing, and subsequently a cornerstone of the economy of the apartheid Israeli state.

Some Greenstein quotes:

‘a great colonising agency’

‘From its inception it excluded Arab labor and thus rejected worker solidarity in favor of national exclusivism’

‘actively collaborating with the South African state.'

After 1970, Histadrut allied with the military to institutionalise the exploitation of Palestine workers from the Occupied Territories, with Palestinian workers forced to financially contribute to their own exploitation without benefits. Australia might be in the antipodes but how could its union leaders be so ill-informed on Histadrut’s character?

If larger-than-life Prime Minister Bob Hawke (1983-91) was a loyal friend of the US, he became fanatically pro-Israel. Raised in a fundamentalist Christian household envisaging Israel as end times eschatology, Hawke early was close friends in the labour movement with left-wing Zionist Jews working to aid Jewish refugees. Personal friendships drew him closer to the orthodox Zionist lobby from which he became a front man for its cause, oblivious to the contemporaneous slaughter of Palestinians and destruction of their livelihoods. He was enraptured by Histadrut’s multi-pronged character and sought to replicate elements by the formation of multiple joint business ventures between the ACTU and Jewish businessmen and even with Histadrut directly.

Hawke made innumerable trips to Israel, becoming honorary ambassador and feted, not least for his intercession in the Soviet Union (through a Russian unionist counterpart) for the right of Soviet Jewry to emigrate. He was constantly attempting to overturn the ‘balanced’ (or, rarely, pro-Palestinian) stance of his ACTU and Labor Party peers. Finally, after being elected to Parliament in 1979 and becoming Party leader in 1982, elected as Labor Prime Minister in March 1983 he puts his pro-Israel stamp on the government itself.

In November 1975, The UN General Assembly passed Resolution 3379 (dependent on the USSR, Soviet satellites, Arab states and non-aligned nations), determining that ‘Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination’ — which it is. Chaim Herzog, Israel’s UN Ambassador (1975-78), father of a certain Isaac Herzog, was apoplectic. On 23 October 1986, Hawke moved a motion in Parliament to rescind Resolution 3379, then taken up globally by opposing forces. (Resolution 3379 was rescinded belatedly in 1991, after the collapse of the USSR.) The move was reinforced in Australia when, in November 1986, Hawke invited and entertained the same Chaim Herzog, becomes Israeli President (1983-93). This was a successful PR stunt.

Only in his dotage did Hawke step back partially from his pathological devotion.

Bipartisanship and institutional deference

Australian subordination to the U.S. and Israel comes more or less as a joint package (told to me by a Labor MP). This mentality is effectively bipartisan, not least after the Whitlam coup with Labor MPs permanently watching their backs and confronting head-on the perennial pressure of the in-your-face Zionist lobby.

Julia Gillard, pro-Israel Labor Prime Minister (2010-13) employed US expatriate Bruce Wolpe as her sometime chief of staff where he also doubled as her direct liaison with Zionist Jewish community leaders (vide Bob Carr’s 2014 Diary of a Foreign Minister).

Representative of the Australian Liberal Party’s toadyism was then Foreign Minister (and lawyer) Julie Bishop’s visit to Israel in January 2014 during which she expressed to find no illegality in Israel’s increasing settlement population in the Occupied Territories, defying the transparency of international law. Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2018-22, possibly the most irresponsible and incompetent Australian Prime Minister ever) cynically followed President Trump’s lead in promising to move the Australian embassy to Jerusalem (calling it ‘West Jerusalem’, but Israel considered it a positive move), before being forced to retract on the idea.

Australia’s voting record in the United Nations with respect to Israel has been abysmal, generally tied in with the other colony Canada and a handful of Pacific Island satellite statelets. James O’Neill again elaborates (December 2020).

Gaza, UNRWA and the illusion of independence

In office from May 2022, the Labor Party’s Anthony Albanese and his Foreign Minister Penny Wong did nothing after Israel began the mass murder and demolition of Gaza after the Hamas massacre of October 7 2023. ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’ – well, as an apartheid state long committed to ethnic cleansing, no it doesn’t. ‘We support a two-state solution’. Given that the words are not accompanied by appropriate action, Labor de facto supports the ongoing ethnic cleansing (now genocide in Gaza) of apartheid Israel.

In January 2024, the Labor government (as with some other countries) suspended aid commitments to the UNRWA on Israeli claims that the UNRWA was infested with Hamas operatives. Israeli authorities lie as a matter of principle, but Australian authorities have yet to twig to it. Then in March 2024 (and in the other lapdog countries), UNRWA funding resumed without these diligent countries admitting that they had been conned.

Israel has long disdained the presence of UNRWA on Gazan soil, giving a semblance of sustenance against the relentless Israeli depredations. Then in January 2026, the Israelis dismantled UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem. UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese decried the act. Anthony Albanese (definitely no relation) looked elsewhere.

In December 2024 the Albanese government, atypically, put its head above the parapet and voted with over 150 countries (this time with the equally unreliable Canada, the UK and New Zealand on board – so that’s all right then) on two resolutions: for an ‘immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire’ in Gaza and in support of the work of the UNRWA (in which Israel is rightly accused .of ‘a campaign of misinformation’). However, the Australian representative maintained its puppy dog sanctimonious mentality in regretting that the first resolution did not include a condemnation of the ‘terrorist’ actions of the ‘terrorist’ group that is Hamas.

For this rare show of ‘courage’, the government was criticised by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), Israel’s prime local fifth column, and the shameless Coalition Opposition. Mass murderer Netanyahu soon chimed in to blame Labor’s vote on a subsequent firebombing of the orthodox Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne.

In September 2025, the Albanese government acquired another smidgeon of courage in voting at the UN to recognise the ‘independent and sovereign state of Palestine’. Merely a smidgeon, as Australia would have been out on a limb if it had not followed fellow waverers France, Canada and the UK belatedly on a more principled path. Mass Murderer Netanyahu responded immediately, claiming that the vote was a product of the government catering to electoral considerations (i.e. Muslim voters), that there will never be a ‘terrorist state’ on Israel’s borders (Israel has yet to define them as they are ever-expandable) and that settlements expansion will continue apace. Netanyahu shows the world who’s boss.

The Herzog visit and the reality of vassalage

Comes the 14 December Bondi massacre and Albanese has fallen back into line. NSW Labor Premier Chris Minns never left it. Both Minns and Albanese have ditched any self-respect by wearing kippahs at Jewish gatherings.

Meanwhile ECAJ’s co-CEO Alex Rychin (I see no genocide) decides to invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Australia. Albanese readily succumbs, legitimises the outrage, and instructs the Governor-General Sam Mostyn to formalise the invitation. Mostyn should have declined, counselled Albanese against this rash move guaranteed to generate disruption and left Albanese to handle the evident anomaly.

Herzog duly arrives in Australia and readily confirms the foresight of his detractors. He spends the proverbial two minutes sympathising with Bondi victim families and survivors. The bulk of the time he spends deflecting responsibility from Israel for the rise of ‘antisemitism’ and criticising protestors for attempting to ‘delegitimise’ Israel. The delegitimisation of Israel has been well handled by Israel’s leaders since its establishment through terrorism in May 1948.

Shockingly, Herzog was taken to the Jewish Moriah College in Sydney’s Eastern suburbs where he was paraded amongst ranks of vulnerable children. This is the same school where children seemingly went hysterical at the visit in February 2017 of mass murderer Benjamin Netanyahu. Then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (and his wife) basked in the limelight of Netanyahu’s presence in Turnbull’s own electorate where resides Sydney’s most substantial Jewish population. Herzog’s father Chaim pulled a comparable stunt in visiting Melbourne’s Mount Scopus college in 1986.

Some commentators muddy the waters by claiming that Herzog is "merely" the titular head of the Israeli state and bears no responsibility for the actions of successive Israeli governments which might "possibly" be on the nose. Herzog is an integral and defiant component of the Israeli killing and ethnic cleansing machine.

Protestors at the 10 February Sydney Town Hall demonstration against the Herzog visit chanted “From the river to the sea, Herzog to the ICC.”

Quite.

The ongoing official tolerance of apartheid Israel in Australia is grotesque, obscene. The Albanese government expels the Iranian ambassador on the basis of Mossad ‘intelligence’ yet refrains from closing down the Israeli embassy. Materiel for Israel’s war machine (especially parts for Israel’s F-35 contingent) continue to be exported from Australia.

The once student radical Anthony Albanese has led his government and the Labor Party into total capitulation. At the Sydney anti-Herzog protest, Greens Party Senator Mehreen Faruqi claimed that “never even in my wildest nightmares would I have thought that we would reach this level of depravity and immorality”. Quite again.

Gareth Evans, sometime Labor Foreign Minister (1988-96) and would-be international player, describes Australia as a middle power. No, Australia is a non-power, by the long-term auto-immiseration of its potential capacities.

Rather, Australia is a vassal state. There is no indication that this status is going to be transcended in the near future.

This is part three in a three-part series. Read part one HERE and part two HERE.

Dr Evan Jones is a political economist and former academic.

Related Articles