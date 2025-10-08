Israel expands attacks across Middle East amid muted Western response

Donald Trump failed to act following the bombing of U.S. ally Qatar by Israeli forces (Screenshots via YouTube - edited)

Israel’s latest bombing campaign – spanning Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and now U.S. ally Qatar – exposes a world willing to condemn atrocities but unwilling to act, writes Max Gross.

WORDS SEEM superfluous these days; my heart just isn’t in it anymore. I am hollowed out with despair. But here I go again. One more impotent rant.

Last week, psychotic rogue state Israel bombed Qatar, a key U.S. ally and host to the USA’s biggest military base in the Middle East. And what did the decrepit orange POTUS do about that outrage? Nothing. He has his free Boeing, I guess, and that’s all that really matters.

Over the previous month, Israel bombed Gaza daily while also carrying out regular air strikes in Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and Yemen. In just 70 hours, Israel bombed six neighbouring countries and got away with it. Putin wishes Russia had that kind of impunity.

Israel has bombed Gaza for so many years, I’ve lost count. Recently, Israel also targeted the Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla Sumud with drones. And still the rest of the world just looks on, twiddles its thumbs and does nothing to stop it.

ABC News reports:

‘Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, says “we’ll get them next time” if senior Hamas leaders were not killed by Tuesday’s strike in Qatar. The strike killed six people and has prompted international condemnation.’

Yeah, sure, “international condemnation”, but no action whatsoever, just as Israel knew.

The Guardian reports:

‘Qatar, a close U.S. ally, has been hosting negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war and plays a key role as an intermediary. The Hamas leaders were reported to have been meeting to discuss a new ceasefire proposal put forward by the U.S. president, Donald Trump.’

In other words, Israel assassinated the very people upon whom a peace agreement between Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel depends.

The UK, the USA, Germany, Italy, most of the EU, in fact – and even my wide, brown land Down Under – are all complicit in Israel’s 78-year reign of terror. Words cannot do justice to the immensity and depth of this willful depravity. We are all guilty now.

Adding to the increasing hysterics in the crazy USA, a Christo-Fascist RWNJ who made millions of dollars from spreading far-right, racist, misogynist ideas and inciting violence, was assassinated recently, apparently by another God-fearing Christian patriot. Oh, the irony... or something.

I had never heard of him, but apparently, he had a massive following by the usual parade of gun-toting anti-vaxers, flag-waving crackpots, mouth-breathing MAGA morons and useful idiots. Looking up his details online, I realised the world is better off without him.

CNN reports:

‘Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, has died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University, President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He was 31. As Trump remade the Republican Party, Kirk embodied the party’s newfound populist conservatism in the social media age. Trump has credited Kirk with galvanising and mobilising the youth vote for him.’

Looks like Trump may have found his Horst Wessel.

Kirk’s inflammatory rants inflicted misery and fear on countless people. His rabid fellow RWNJs threatened the lives of those he considered enemies. He was a purveyor of dangerous misinformation, hate and violence and an avid proponent of the New McCarthyism in the USA that is now stalking the world.

His past words, his fitting epitaph, have echoed across global news reports and social media platforms:

“I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment...”

If he were still alive, Kirk would dismiss his own murder as “unfortunate” but “worth it.”

Max Gross is a writer.

