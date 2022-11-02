SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
IPAN Conference, rally and report launch

By | | comments |
(Image by Dan Jensen)

The Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN) announces an upcoming conference to grow voices against Australia's support of wars.

IPAN Conference 2022

Charting our own course: Next steps towards an Independent and Peaceful Australia.

Register now: ipan.org.au/ipan-national-conference-canberra-2022/.

Venue 22-23 November: The Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture, Barton, Canberra.

Opening public meeting, Tuesday 22 November, 5 PM for a 5:30 PM start.

Launch of new David Bradbury doco — Nuclear Submarines & AUKUS.

Speakers include Emma Shortis, David Brophy, Margaret Reynolds and Richard Broinowski.

Full day conference, Wednesday 23 November, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

Speakers include the above plus Alison Broinowski, Vince Scappatura, Mary Kostakidis, Michelle Fahy, Tim Hollo, Peter Cronau and Kellie Tranter.

Some billeting available — check the conference website.

Conference panels include:

  • AUKUS and the threat of war against China;
  • IPAN Inquiry Report Findings and Recommendations;
  • Alternative Defence Policies; and
  • How to win: Collaborative activism for peace and climate.

Twilight lantern parade with the Canberra Chorus of Women.

Launch of People’s Inquiry Report

Parliament House, Thursday 24 November, 11 AM.

What are the costs and consequences of Australia’s involvement in U.S.-led wars and the U.S. alliance? What are the alternatives?

No War, No AUKUS rally on the Parliament lawns, 10 AM, Thursday 24 November.

Support the findings and recommendations of the Inquiry Report and join together to show our opposition to AUKUS.

Help build the movement for peace and independence.

Including War Profiteers Trail Walk around military-industrial complex offices. Details later.

For more information, conference and public meeting registration, billets and updates, visit ipan.org.au/ipan-national-conference-canberra-2022/.

IPAN is a network of organisations around Australia aiming to build public dialogue and pressure for change to a truly independent foreign policy for Australia — one in which our government plays a positive role in solving international conflicts peacefully.

