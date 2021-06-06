IPAN calls for a fossil-free future — not war

Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledges billions to our defence forces while the environment is left to suffer (Screenshot via YouTube)

A People’s Inquiry has been opened by the Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN) for submissions on the impact of the U.S.-Australia alliance, its costs and consequences and to canvas alternatives. Readers and contributors to Independent Australia, a proud partner of IPAN, are invited to respond and join this urgent national conversation.

A statement was provided to IA by IPAN prior to the 2021 Global Day of Action on Military Spending (GDAMS) in April, calling for the Australian Government to prioritise issues such as the climate crisis over military spending:

We, the undersigned, call for a major change in government priorities in the coming 2021 Budget.

The writing is on the wall that we in Australia and countries around the world, urgently require a radical transformation of industry, transport and energy to avoid the worst of the climate crisis. With that transformation will come great opportunities for sustainable industry and ethical jobs.

Our government instead is pushing negative job creation through the manufacture of military equipment which both benefits the big weapons corporations as well as being sold to countries allegedly committing war crimes, such as Saudi Arabia.

We call on our government to prioritise spending in the upcoming Budget on the transition to clean energy technologies and stop funding arms corporations and businesses:

Submissions can be made through the IPAN Inquiry website via the online form.

IPAN is a network of organisations around Australia aiming to build public dialogue and pressure for change to a truly independent foreign policy for Australia — one in which our government plays a positive role in solving international conflicts peacefully.

