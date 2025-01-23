In a stunning scoop, IA reveals Trump's secret Inauguration Day presentation to social media tycoons and other Russian dignitaries.

United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his inauguration on Monday, 20 January, declaring his second presidency ushered in a new “golden age” for the Republic.

Due to Trump’s concerns about the chilly weather in Washington, the event was held in the Capitol Rotunda, which only allowed 700 of his closest family, friends and media barons to attend.

Trump proudly declared that no inauguration ceremony in history had ever before been attended by more white billionaires.

Russian President and strong Trump leader Vladimir Putin was unable to attend, but was able to watch the event up-close via First Lady Melania’s hat.

The 30-minute speech attracted strong support and condemnation both within America and around the world, with the announcement of contentious measures on climate policy, trans rights, immigration, sovereignty and American expansionism, among many others.

The 45th and, now, 47th United States President continued a whirlwind day of public engagements before finally returning to the White House to host an intimate supper for social media tycoons and other Russian dignitaries.

FRIED! IA UNCOVERS TRUMP'S SAUCY SECRET SM SPLASH

During the meal, President Trump presented a power point presentation in which he hashed out more detail about his executive orders. In a startling IAXclusive©, Independent Australia was able to record proceedings using devices secreted into McDonalds Happy Meals and certain sweet and sour sauce sachets.

Elon Musk, Donald Trump and RFK Jr. enjoying McDonald's on the plane. pic.twitter.com/ua5H09uu1F — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 17, 2024

Trump garnered a standing ovation from attendees of his inauguration address – and widespread condemnation outside of it – by vowing to outlaw alternative gender designations in official documentation.

“We will end the woke infiltration of the public service,” declared Trump in his inauguration speech. “There are only two genders, so all official documents will now only refer to He/She”.

In his private address, Trump noted that there would be a rider to this dictum when it came to the American military (see following slide from the secret SM supper).

Trump reiterated his commitment to changing the names of geographical features in the national interest, noting in his inaugural address his plan to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and Alaska’s tallest peak back to Mt McKinley

Trump also detailed changes to America’s planned 51st state and proposed Danish Arctic acquisition (see below).

During his state address, Trump noted that the date of his inauguration (January 20) was also Martin Luther King Day, before thanking black voters for their support.

Trump added at his private function that he planned to honour the late civil rights campaigner at the renamed Mt McKinley, by making a monument referring to his famous ‘I have a Dream’ speech.

“I have been a big fan of Malcolm Looter [sic] King ever since I saw him knock out George Foreman at Madison Garden in ’77,” he said. “A great, great fighter. A winner!”

“So friends, in honour of that“light at the top of the hill” he talks about, the now and always Mount McKingley [sic] will have a permanent light at its summit in the form of several flaming torches, including one in the shape of a cross.”

Trump added that Black Americans were strongly encouraged to also honour the Rev'd Dr Martin Luther King Jnr by moving to Alaska at their earliest convenience.

In another slide, Trump further detailed his plans to curb “illegal” immigration to America (see below slide), including providing border officials with increased resources, such as helpful colour charts.

MORE LEAKED TRUMP ORDERS!

