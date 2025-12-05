How many Robodebts will it take to end government cover-ups?

We may have had a Royal Commission into its systemic failures and voted in a new Federal Labor Government in the meantime, but two years on from the Robodebt findings, what has really changed?

Our institutions are failing us, still. Certainly, there appears to be little appetite to help the most vulnerable within our community or create greater government transparency, beyond mere platitudes.

Robodebt affected over 400,000 people. Of these, only 338 of the 44,000 people who overpaid their debt to Centrelink in incorrect and unlawfully recovered debts have been refunded. Many of these debts date back to 2007 and it is believed at least 2,700 victims have since died without seeing their money returned.

No one has been convicted or even charged over the illegal scheme.

The appointments system is characterised as delivering jobs for the boys, is not regarded publicly as fair, and is not fair.

Kathryn Campbell – who had shifted the blame of Robodebt to the victims – was found to have breached the Public Service Code of Conduct 97 times during the Robodebt program.

The former Secretary of Human Services, who sat devoid of emotion as she coldly claimed she “did not turn [her] mind” to the illegality, wrongfulness or consequences of her actions, which left thousands of vulnerable people destitute, broken and suicidal, was eventually involuntarily suspended without pay from the Australian Public Service.

By that stage, Campbell had already moved to another plum role in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, but resigned a little while after. Accountability notwithstanding, in both positions, this unelected official was paid in excess of $900,000 per annum — almost double the PM’s salary. Her government pension is also believed to be substantial.

Neither have the politicians, who devised and executed the scheme, Scott Morrison, Stuart Robert, Christian Porter or Alan Tudge ever faced consequences for their shameless conduct.

So far, no one has been prosecuted for malfeasance in public office over this horrendous crime, though the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is, ostensibly, still investigating.

And speaking of the NACC, Commissioner Paul Brereton is only paid around $800,000 per annum, so naturally, he cannot devote all his time to such a lowly paid position and needs to moonlight elsewhere — such as the Defence Department, where he continued consulting after declaring he had resigned from the role.

Brereton also remains commissioner of the NACC, despite having been found to have engaged in “officer misconduct” in relation to a conflict of interest concerning the Robodebt scandal.

David Pocock says the NACC Commissioner’s position is “untenable” after damning findings against him by the NACC Inspector on Robodebt saying he did “not properly recuse himself” & was even involved in “framing” the “media release”

“That really doesn’t seem to cut it”#abc730 pic.twitter.com/pxMvf7Y12U — stranger (@strangerous10) October 30, 2024

Perhaps the National Anti-Corruption Commission should be renamed the No Accountability or Culpability Commission.

Campbell and Brereton are not alone among the higher echelons of elite public officialdom receiving eye-watering remuneration without accountability, either.

A recent report commissioned by the Labor Government has found many government-appointed roles ‘look like nepotism’ and are 'undermining confidence in government'.

The 'Report of the Review into Public Sector Board Appointments Processes: No Favourites', by Lynelle Briggs, dubbed the Jobs for Mates Report, found that nepotism has become commonplace:

'The appointments system is characterised as delivering jobs for the boys, is not regarded publicly as fair, and is not fair.'

The report states:

'The practice in recent years has been to appoint friends of the Government to boards, either as a reward for past loyalty or to ensure alignment with government priorities and all too often these appointments have looked like forms of patronage and nepotism that should have no place in the modern Australian society.’

Ms Briggs warned that most people believe all direct appointments by ministers are politically motivated, and indicated there are currently insufficient checks for accountability.

Briggs made several recommendations, including that:

'no direct ministerial appointments in the six months before the last possible election date';

'no direct ministerial appointments be made that have not been progressed through the standard appointments process'

'government board tenure be for a standard, single term of four years'; and

'the Australian Public Service Commission should also take responsibility for supporting appointment processes, in conjunction with the ministers'.

Ms Briggs also advised that ex-politicians and staffers be precluded from government board appointments for six months after leaving government, extending to 18 months for former ministers and their staff and, most importantly, that these changes should be legislated.

How to wave off a problem:



- Commission a review

- Ignore key recommendations

- Don’t enshrine anything in legislation

- Keep giving jobs to the boys 酪 pic.twitter.com/eFexrEREKR — Barbara Pocock (@BarbaraPocock) December 2, 2025

However, it does not appear that the Government will be legislating the recommendations. Public Service Minister Senator Katy Gallagher instead announced new government guidelines, including that ministers 'should be transparent' about appointments, that appointments should be made on the 'basis of merit' and in the 'interests of good government'.

Independent Senator David Pocock said:

'It is very disappointing that the Albanese Government has refused to accept the full suite of recommendations from the Briggs Review designed to stop the rampant jobs for mates culture that exists in federal politics.'

Meanwhile, the Federal Government also decided Freedom of Information laws needed reviewing, making it harder to access information about government decision-making processes — because, well, we can't be given too much information for free, after all.

We may now have a Labor Government, which talks the talk, but the reality seems to fall far short of an equitable framework for all.

It seems the only thing governments of either persuasion are able to do with conviction is collect money, sack lowly public servants and introduce inhumane and/or secretive regulations with astounding alacrity. Just don’t hold your breath waiting for justice or progress.

Of course, none of this is news, but with jobs on the line due to AI, billionaires who just happen to also be media barons and a crazed despot in the White House fuelling division, we need real progress, and this does not appear to be happening.

We all need to be more informed and we must certainly make our leaders and the mates they appoint more accountable. The Royal Commission into Robodebt should have been a light bulb moment. Change is needed and it’s needed before the next Robodebt royal commission.

Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Bluesky @michellepini.bsky.social and Independent Australia on Bluesky @independentaus.bsky.social, X/Twitter @independentaus and Facebook HERE.