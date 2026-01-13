How Iran’s regime weaponised religion

An Iranian woman prays under a system where religion has been weaponised by the state to police bodies, behaviour and belief (Screenshot via YouTube)

Behind the language of morality and law, Iran’s theocracy has spent decades protecting abusers and punishing their victims.

Content warning: This article discusses child sexual abuse.

I WAS NEARLY FIVE. I still remember his face. His eyes. With one hand, he was touching my breasts and with the other, himself.

I was too young to understand what was happening to me. A couple of months later, he did it again, this time to both my cousin and me. We were merely six! I did not realise that it was sexual abuse until I was in my mid-20s.

We received no proper education on sexual abuse or any sexually related topic, other than that we should remain virgins until we become married and that it’s only acceptable to sleep with your husband. We were told that failing to cover our bodies enough would lead to rape and that we would be to blame.

If we are chaste and upright, we will never be abused.

You think you’ve heard the worst? No. Not yet.

The founder of the Iranian Republic, Khomeini, wrote a book in which he answers people’s questions about various matters based on Islamic law and, more broadly, what is morally acceptable and what isn’t. He covers a wide range of subjects in that book.

The book is titled Tahrir al-Wasilah and lists approximately 4,400 problems with their answers. This book has been influential in many Islamic laws, particularly in the Islamic Republic's judicial system.

In problem twelve, in the Nikah (marriage) section, he states:

Intercourse with a woman is not allowed unless she attains the age of nine years, regardless of whether the marriage is permanent or temporary. There is, however, no objection to other enjoyments like touching lasciviously, hugging and rubbing the thighs, even with a suckling infant. If a person has had intercourse with a girl before she has attained the age of nine years, but it has not resulted in Ifda, he shall not be subjected to any punishment, except that he shall be considered to have committed a sin. (Khomeinī, 2007, p. 229)

In simple terms, if a girl is under nine, it is acceptable to engage in touching and sexual activities as long as actual intercourse does not occur. The content clearly normalises child abuse and sexual harassment.

How crazy does this whole thing sound to you? Welcome to the world of all women in their 30s and 40s who grew up under the Islamic Republic. I know that this is not Islam and any moderate Muslim would agree with me.

Iranian people, particularly women, are among the most Islamophobic individuals you can find. I can't argue about how these interpretations were made, but I know this has been used to let abusive criminals escape for the last 47 years in Iran. Throughout history, states built on religion have always caused bloodshed and death.

This is why the revolution unfolding in Iran began with women. Regulations that normalise these topics under the name “Islam” have worn us out and we are tired of being targets. Once more, I aim not to argue that Islam is good or bad; I mainly aim to clarify what has been happening for nearly five decades in Iran under its name.

When Khomeini includes those claims in his book, people who have never considered being a paedophile may start to contemplate it. Children are innocent and easy targets. Therefore, children from more religious families are automatically prone to these behaviours.

For those of my friends in the West who are supporting the Islamic Republic merely because the government stands against Israel, please be aware of what you are protecting.

At the moment of drafting this article, Iranians are dying on the streets protesting against a dictatorial regime that has imprisoned them for nearly 50 years, failing in social, economic and environmental aspects. The regime responds to peaceful marches with live ammunition, while the West remains silent. The UN, Amnesty International and many other human rights organisations are silent.

So far, according to the BBC:

‘... at least 34 protesters – five of them children – and eight security personnel have been killed, and 2,270 other protesters have been arrested.’

I found writing this article difficult, but I want all human rights institutions, organisations and activists to know what their silence means. You are definitely not supporting people or even Islam.

You are supporting misogyny, sexual child abuse, sexual harassment, victim blaming — the list can go on.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help regarding child abuse, contact 1800RESPECT.

Paradise is a student and writer.

