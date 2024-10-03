Historic strike remembered as Victorian police dispute escalates

As the Victorian Police pay dispute continues, fears arise of a similar situation that erupted in 1923 that led to riots, looting and even deaths, writes Dr Michael Tyquin.

VICTORIA POLICE are in the news again, this time over a pay dispute. While this is nothing new, let’s hope it does not end up in a strike — as it did in Melbourne in 1923.

The police at that time had several legitimate grievances which included poor pay, substandard unhygienic barrack accommodation and only one Sunday off duty per month. And unlike their interstate colleagues, they had no union pension scheme. The Police Association which was supposed to represent the men was totally ineffective having made unsuccessful representations to the Government to address these issues since 1919. Morale was at rock bottom.

The Chief Commissioner of Police, former Ballarat cop Alexander Nicholson, no intellectual giant and a man of little imagination, owed his job to political connections. Devising appropriate solutions to resolve the grievances of his police was simply beyond him — as proved by events in 1923.

As the historian of the force noted, Nicholson ‘was not the sort of man to make demands of his political masters or to query their actions’. Sometimes history does repeat itself. The tight-fisted government of the day was simply not interested, hoping that the problem would go away and were content to give Nicholson his head.

On 14 November, in a heavy-handed attempt to spy on uniformed police who were alleged, among other misdemeanours, to be drunk on duty, Nicholson appointed four Special Supervisors (one of whom was Nicholson’s brother-in-law and a second had convictions for being drunk on duty) as undercover investigators to monitor the day-to-day activities of their colleagues on the streets.

There was no consultation, nor did Nicholson ask for advice from other senior officers. Nicknamed “spooks” by their former mates, they were deeply unpopular among the ranks.

Sections of the press were sympathetic, with the Labor Call noting:

‘The oblation of the spies commonly known as “spooks”, who watch the uniform men from behind trees and doorways, was more than the men could stand.’

The issue of the “spooks” was to ignite a tinder box of frustration with some members of the force.

In February 1923, for reasons that are still unclear, Nicholson transferred 17 constables from the Licensing Branch to beat work on the streets. Among these men was one with an exemplary record, Constable Bill Brooks, who the Commissioner had transferred on hearsay.

Understandably upset at such high handedness, Brooks began a petition in which he called for the re-introduction of pensions (access to which had been withdrawn for new recruits in 1902), pay equity with police in New South Wales and the dismissal of the controversial “spooks”. Almost 700 of his fellow officers signed the petition and it was not long before there were rumblings of a strike in the ranks.

There was no immediate response from the Government to this development so on 31 October 1923 (the week of the Melbourne Cup). Brooks led 28 colleagues on a strike. Nicholson and an inspector met with the men but without a result, so the Commissioner deployed 100 recruits to take over the night shift. They duly arrived at Russell Street headquarters and promptly joined the strikers.

Nicholson temporised by agreeing to withdraw the “spooks” that night and he would personally raise Brook’s grievances. Brooks and his colleagues would be able to represent themselves to the Government. This satisfied the strikers and they resumed work. A crisis was apparently averted.

But Nicholson reneged, summarily dismissed the strikers and the Government sacked 634 other constables even though technically they had not refused to perform their duties. Although some elements of the conservative press labelled them radicals, over 200 were war veterans, 50 of whom had been decorated for bravery. In an instant, across Victoria, the police force had lost almost a third of its manpower.

Naturally, the resulting law enforcement vacuum was a bonanza for every crook, thief and vandal in the city. There were mob riots of the type seen more recently in Melbourne streets but this time there was no thin blue line to keep emotions in check. Trams were overturned, shops were broken into and there was serious looting. Those police still on the payroll were totally overwhelmed.

Melbourne’s hospitals struggled to deal with hundreds of civilian casualties: victims of constables’ batons, thugs or being trampled in panicked crowds. Two people were killed. Nothing like this would be seen in Victoria again until the unrest caused by the COVID lockdowns imposed by the Andrews Government in 2020.

All leave for members of the services was cancelled, with men told to report to their bases and ships. A detachment of 200 armed soldiers from the fort at Queenscliff arrived at Flinders Street Station and marched to Victoria Barracks where machine guns were held in readiness. Soldiers and sailors guarded key points such as the banks, Government House and the Treasury building.

The Government, which had largely brought this chaos upon itself, invited war hero Sir John Monash to restore order, which he did by organising a body of 500 “Special Constables”, identified by armbands and issued with truncheons (improvised from the spokes of cartwheels). They were assisted by uniformed police being brought in from country stations as well as retired policemen who had been recalled to duty to patrol the streets and maintain the peace. This they did efficiently and normality returned to the city by Cup Day on 6 November.

While the affair was undeniably a bitter episode for the hundreds of policemen who were sacked, the strike did result in changes. The Police Pensions Act 1923 was enacted, there were substantial increases in pay and public expenditure on police stations and accommodation doubled.

After the strike, Brooks moved with his young family to Hay, where he worked as a water-boring contractor and then for many years as a night watchman. In July 1943, he became caretaker at St Patrick's College, Ballarat.

Dr Michael Tyquin is a former army officer and is a military historian. He is the author of Gallipoli: an Australian Medical Perspective and Madness and the Military: Australia's experience of Shell Shock in the Great War.