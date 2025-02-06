Higher education visa boom silences university lobby groups

While there was a flurry of media commentary from university lobby groups when the new Ministerial Direction 111 was announced, since then, they have been remarkably quiet.

Why would that be?

The answer lies in Table 1.

November/December 2024 set new all-time records for the number of offshore student visa grants to the higher education sector, even exceeding the record set in November/December 2022. There is no indication of the alleged de facto caps the Group of Eight was hysterical about in early December 2024.

While the overall number of offshore student visa grants in November/December 2024 is down slightly compared to November/December 2022, it is still above November/December 2023. If this trend continues in January 2025, it will mean that Treasury’s revised net migration forecast for 2024-25 of 340,000 may still be too low.

That will lead to a debate about whether the now abandoned student caps would have delivered a net migration outcome higher or lower than the one we get. Both major parties will point fingers at each other on this.

Offshore grant rates in December 2024 were generally well up in December 2023.

In terms of source nations for offshore student visa grants in December 2024 compared to December 2023:

China increased to 6,855 compared to 6,574 with a grant rate of 95.7%;

India also increased to 3,410 compared to 2,523 with a grant rate of 87.3%;

Nepal increased to 834 compared to 781 with a grant rate of 85.6%;

Pakistan increased to 254 compared to 129 with a grant rate of 61.5%;

Philippines fell to 382 compared to 741 with a grant rate of 87.8%;

Vietnam fell to 907 compared to 1,105 with a grant rate of 85.3%; and

Colombia fell to 196 compared to 640 with a grant rate of 83.4%.

Onshore students

In December 2024, there were 8,890 onshore student visa applications. While this is well down on the record onshore student applications in the period June to September 2024, the backlog of onshore student applications remains high and is most likely still well over 100,000.

In December 2024, there were 8,881 onshore student visa grants with 3,095 going to higher education primary applicants and 3,363 to onshore vocational education and training (VET) primary applicants. As a general rule, the VET sector tends to recruit a disproportionately high percentage of students from onshore than offshore. Many call this poaching.

The onshore grant rate in December 2024 was 78.2% compared to 93.0% in December 2023 and 99.0% in December 2022. The low onshore grant rate is leading to a large surge in appeals to the Administrative Review Tribunal (A.R.T.). While data for December 2024 is not yet available, the increase in bridging visa holders in December 2024 suggests the A.R.T. backlog again increased.

The key policy problem remains that the number of students, temporary graduates, skilled temporary entrants and working holidaymakers looking for a pathway to permanent residence far exceeds the number of places available. That is the standard problem after a massive student visa boom — one that appears to be continuing in terms of offshore student visa grants for the higher education sector.

Compared to past student visa booms, the Labor Government has been slow to act adequately to stop the boom from continuing after the Coalition created the conditions for the boom.

Further tightening of policy will be needed but this may get postponed until after the Election.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

