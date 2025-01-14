Guide Dogs hits $1 million a year slump over Frydenberg scandal

Donations to Guide Dogs Victoria have plunged by more than $1 million a year since the Josh Frydenberg political advertisements scandal last Federal Election, investigations show.

In each of the last two financial years, donations to the embattled charity fell to $4.9 million, down from above $6 million in each of the two years before the scandal broke.

Yet despite the hit to donations – down around 20% a year – total fundraising by the charity has increased, thanks to funds flowing to Guide Dogs Victoria from bequeathments left in wills.

In the last two financial years, bequeathments from wills surged as pledging benefactors died, more than offsetting the slump in regular donations, the charity’s accounts show.

Given the uneven nature of will bequeathments, which are usually made many years beforehand, the accounts indicate the charity has taken a substantial financial hit over the Frydenberg scandal.

Weeks out from the last Federal Election, it was revealed Guide Dogs Victoria’s then-long-time CEO Karen Hayes had appeared in advertisements spruiking then Federal Treasurer Frydenberg.

It is illegal for charities to endorse politicians or political parties.

Karen Hayes in one of the advertisements (Source: Josh Frydenberg)

As reported last week, in the more than two-and-a-half years since the scandal broke, Guide Dogs Victoria has not apologised over the affair — or even admitted any wrongdoing occurred. Neither has Frydenberg.

In an exclusive interview with The Klaxon late last month, Guide Dogs Victoria CEO Nicky Long – replacing Hayes, who departed after the scandal broke – said the impact on the charity overall had been “huge”.

“We had donors who said ‘we’re out of here and we’re never coming back’,” Long told The Klaxon. “That was pretty harmful.”

Long said donations had not seen a “dip” but had “stabilised”.

“When you’re investing in fundraising you want growth — I’d say we’ve held,” Long said.

Long said it was hard to determine the specific financial impact of the Frydenberg affair and that economic headwinds meant fundraising was more challenging.

Analysis of Guide Dogs Victoria’s accounts shows the slump in general donations since the Frydenberg scandal broke.

General donations to Guide Dogs Victoria have slumped 20 per cent since the Frydenberg scandal (Source: GDV annual reports / Image: The Klaxon)

The scandal broke in mid-April 2022, towards the end of the 2022 financial year.

That financial year, Guide Dogs Victoria received $6.1 million in donations, accounts show. It received $6 million the year before.

In the financial year after the scandal broke, donations fell from $6.1 million to $4.9 million — a 19.7% drop. Last financial year, donations were almost identical, at $4.9 million.

The most recent reporting from the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC) states that nationwide, donations to charities grew 4.4% in the 2022 calendar year to $13.9 billion and by 5.3% the year before.

Gifts left in wills to Guide Dogs Victoria have increased substantially (Source: GDV annual reports / Image: The Klaxon)

Overall – including all government funding, particularly under the National Disability Support Scheme (NDIS) – last financial year, Guide Dogs Victoria received a total revenue of $21.5 million, the highest level in its history.

Over the past decade, funding of Guide Dogs Victoria has increased substantially under payments from the NDIS.

The slump in donations has been more than offset by gifts in wills (Source: GDV annual reports / Image: The Klaxon)

Over the last three calendar years, Guide Dogs Victoria received government funding and grants totalling $10.5 million, its filings with the ACNC show.

In the 2012-13 financial year, immediately before the NDIS began, Guide Dogs Victoria received a total revenue of $11.8 million.

When asked whether the damage from the Frydenberg scandal was ongoing, Long was unsure.

“How long is that tail? I hope it isn’t [long],” she said.

Anthony Klan is an investigative journalist and editor of The Klaxon. You can follow him on Bluesky @anthonyklan.bsky.social.

