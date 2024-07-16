Government struggling to hit net migration target

The Albanese Government is still repairing damage done by the Coalition's immigration policies (Screenshots via YouTube - edited)

The Albanese Government has been too slow in reversing the Coalition's migration policy settings, which could complicate a federal election win, writes Dr Abul Rizvi.

IN ITS LATEST arrivals and departures data release, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) estimates net permanent and long-term (NPLT) movements for the 11 months to May 2024 at 445,510.

With the June NPLT likely to increase this further, there now appears very little chance the Government will have reduced net migration to its forecast of 395,000 in 2023-24.

The ABS will publish its preliminary estimate of net migration in 2023-24 towards the end of 2024.

While net migration is undoubtedly falling from a peak of 564,625 for the 12 months to September 2023 and 547,267 for the 12 months to December 2023, the decline is far too slow for the Government to avoid this becoming a major issue in the next federal election.

The Labor Government was too slow to act on reversing many Coalition Government visa policy settings. Many of the changes the Government has made were sensible but late, such as removing unrestricted work rights for students, abolishing the special COVID visa and cracking down on dodgy providers, preventing visitors from applying for onshore student visas and restricting the age of temporary graduates to 35.

Some others are either unsustainable (such as using highly subjective criteria to increase student visa refusal rates); are just poor policy instruments (the proposed capping of student enrolments at the individual provider level, although the idea that there should be a firm limit on the portion of overseas students in any class makes policy sense — after all, overseas students come to Australia for an international education); or will reduce Australia’s ability to attract high performing students (for example, the massive hike in student visa fees).

The Labor Government has still not indicated what it proposes to do about managing growth in working holidaymakers. It should have acted on this much earlier, particularly the Coalition Government policy of allowing a third working holidaymaker visa.

There is little the Government can do about former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s commitment to Boris Johnson of giving UK working holidaymakers an automatic three-year visa and increasing the age limit to 35.

The Labor Government is also stuck with the new visa for young Indian professionals that will put upward pressure on net migration as well as the new permanent visa for Pacific Island nationals and the existing temporary visa for Pacific Island farm workers.

The Labor Government’s decision to provide a direct pathway for New Zealand citizens to Australian citizenship is also putting upward pressure on net migration. There is no evidence the Government considered the impact of this on net migration.

All of this will make it very hard for the Government to reduce net migration in 2024-25 to its new forecast of 260,000 unless there is a sharp weakening of the labour market.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s commitment to get net migration to 160,000 will be even more reliant on a persistently weak labour market as well as changes that will be highly controversial, especially with the National Party.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

