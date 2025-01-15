Government revitalises NBN with $3 billion injection

The Albanese Government has reiterated its commitment to completing the National Broadband Network (NBN) and keeping NBN Co in public hands.

The announcement of a $3 billion equity injection, complemented by NBN Co’s own $800 million contribution, aims to upgrade the remaining fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) network. These upgrades will enable access to faster and more reliable internet for 622,000 additional premises by 2030.

The Government emphasises the critical importance of affordable, high-speed internet for families, businesses and the economy. With 94 per cent of premises on the fixed-line network set to achieve speeds of up to 1 Gbps, this initiative is described as a vital step toward modernising Australia’s broadband infrastructure. It argues that public ownership of NBN Co is essential to ensuring affordability and long-term reliability.

Economic and societal benefits of the upgrades

According to government modelling, the FTTN upgrade program is projected to deliver a $10.4 billion cumulative uplift in GDP over the next decade. For individual households, faster broadband could save more than 100 hours and $2,580 annually by reducing travel and productivity costs. This investment aligns with broader goals to boost national productivity, enable innovation and strengthen economic resilience.

The Government contrasts its approach with that of its political opponents, who, it claims, have not supported efforts to improve the network and have shown an intent to privatise NBN Co. Public ownership is presented as a safeguard for affordability and as a means of addressing the reliability issues created by earlier reliance on aging copper infrastructure.

My perspective on NBN privatisation

While I acknowledge the Government's commitment to upgrading the NBN and maintaining public ownership, I approach this issue from a slightly different perspective. The current telecommunications market faces significant challenges, including slowing revenue growth globally and increasing financial pressures on operators.

Consumer demand for broadband has stabilised at speeds of 50-100 Mbps and emerging technologies such as 5G have not provided the revenue growth anticipated. Even with higher speeds becoming available through NBN upgrades, these developments are unlikely to result in significant revenue increases. These market conditions raise serious questions about the feasibility of privatising the NBN at this time.

A privatised NBN would require ongoing capital investment to remain viable, but the current sluggish market makes this an unlikely prospect. Compounding these concerns are the financial realities of NBN Co itself, which reported a net loss of $1.4 billion in FY2023 and carries $42.5 billion in liabilities. This fiscal position makes the prospect of privatisation even more challenging, as it could deter potential investors and exacerbate risks for Australia’s digital infrastructure.

The case for public ownership and investment

In my view, the Government’s decision to keep NBN Co in public hands is one of the few options available to secure the longevity and success of the infrastructure. Public ownership ensures that critical infrastructure can be maintained and upgraded without being driven solely by profit motives. This approach safeguards affordability and reliability, which are essential for Australian households and businesses.

However, this also means the Government must commit to addressing the financial and operational challenges facing NBN Co. The additional funding announced for FTTN upgrades is a step in the right direction, but a broader strategy will be needed to secure the long-term viability of the NBN as a public asset.

While the idea of privatisation might appeal as a means of reducing public sector involvement, the current market dynamics and financial state of NBN Co make this path unfeasible. Keeping the NBN in public hands ensures it can continue to serve as the backbone of Australia’s digital economy, driving innovation, productivity and connectivity.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

