Getting around Gough

Gough (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

It was considered a great day for Australia when the Labor Party won back–to–back elections in 1974, a historical first.

Of several telling images I captured of Gough Whitlam in the '70s, this one clearly displays the passionate adoration people had for him.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

