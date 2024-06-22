SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Getting around Gough

Getting aroundGough

It was considered a great day for Australia when the Labor Party won back–to–back elections in 1974, a historical first. 

Of several telling images I captured of Gough Whitlam in the '70s, this one clearly displays the passionate adoration people had for him.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

EYE FOR AUSTRALIA Gough Whitlam Labor Party prime minister #auspol photography Bill McAuley photojournalism black-and-white election
