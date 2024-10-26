Get rid of running the gauntlet — bring back Democracy Sausages

Many Australian voters still have to "run the gauntlet" of volunteers handing out How To Vote cards every election and probably won't even get a Democracy Sausage these days, writes Belinda Jones.

AS QUEENSLANDERS head to the polls today to determine their state government for the next four years – in the uncertain world of politics – two things are certain.

The first certainty is that it is becoming increasingly unlikely voters will be met with the smell of a Democracy Sausage cooking on the barbie when they go to vote.

An obvious trend at polling booths – one that pollsters and media have largely overlooked – is the decline of an Australian icon, the Democracy Sausage.

According to an experienced election source who preferred not to be named, the main reason Australians are less likely to enjoy the election day gourmet delight is because of rising insurance costs.

Additionally, food safe handling regulations – particularly around refrigeration of raw meat – are contributing to the decine of the iconic Democracy Sausage. An esky with a bag of ice to keep the snags cold for ten hours doesn't cut it anymore!

The Democracy Sausage appears to be disappearing like the once very popular "cake stall".

For those too young to remember, that’s when every kid in the pre-school, school, footy team, dance group, scout group, or whatever brought in a plate of home-made biscuits or scones to add to the cake stall which were then sold to raise money for their respective organisations or causes.

Most commonly, a volunteer of a charity or member of a community organisation donated a home-made cake and it was sold at a cake stall as a fundraiser.

Cake stalls were a bit hit and miss, sometimes they were good, other times they were a bit ordinary — and, you had to be there early to get the good ones.

The best cake stalls were the Country Women’s Association (CWA) when they would raise money for a worthy cause — you hardly ever got anything ordinary there. The CWA ladies – as a general rule – were a competitive lot. That competitive spirit was the impetus behind their divine creations.

Well, cake stalls faded out over time. So too, it appears, will the Democracy Sausage.

And, to be fair, it was and is a potential health risk - and therefore, a litigation nightmare for any struggling charities and not-for-profits.

The Democracy Sausage has long been a source of delight for the mainstream media too. Not only for it's culinary jingoism but also for the iconic images often associated with it.

Photographers who vie to capture the most unappealing shots as possible of politicians eating a Democracy Sausage will miss the Aussie icon.

And, the editors who splash those photos on the front pages will mourn the demise of the Democracy Sausage most.

Politicians won’t — their palpable fear of being photographed in an awkward Democracy Sausage-eating pose that will go viral on social media will be eliminated.

No politician will ever again endure a media beat-up of the likes of Bill Shorten's unforgiveable gaffe of eating a Democracy Sausage from the middle.

The local school, footy club, dance group and scout group will just have to come up with some other way to fundraise.

The second certainty of this Queensland election is that millions of Queenslanders will “run the gauntlet” today – that dreaded walk through the avenues of volunteers handing out How To Vote (HTVs) cards.

Thousands of volunteers will line Queensland's polling booth entrances in rain, hail or shine — sustained by water, snacks, lollies, the odd kind word from a grateful voter and the cameraderie of their fellow volunteers.

These are the amazing people who help our democracy run. No politician is where they are without them.

A small silent army of people who emerge from obscurity for a few weeks every election – donning their democracy capes in a rainbow of colours – the quiet, unassuming heroes of Australian democracy.

And, more often than not, the volunteers from all political persuasions get on like a house on fire. Every now and then there's a bit of argy bargy, but for the most part they are united by their common passion for politics, democracy and community.

They’ve been door-knocking and letterboxing for weeks now — they’ve been on pre-poll for the last two weeks.

They’re absolutely buggered — but they have the stamina of ultra-marathon runner, Cliff Young.

Volunteers will keep going until polls close at 6pm on election day. Some will then scrutineer until counting ends for the evening — often that’s after midnight.

But from 8am until 6pm every election day those volunteers will bear the warmth – and wrath – of the public.

They are on the very raw coalface of politics and arguments often ensue when they try to hand-out How To Votes — fights are not unheard of.

Personalities often clash as deeply held beliefs are challenged — sometimes through robust debate between volunteers for different candidates or the public.

Overwhelmingly, volunteers laugh and have a tiring, but enjoyable time at elections.

Volunteers quickly learn that most voters don't like HTVs.

Some voters happily take every candidate’s How To Vote and say thank you, others politely decline. Some take one or two.

Some voters avoid contact, take nothing at all and walk as fast as possible until they reach the safety of the six-metre exclusion zone of the polling place.

Some voters loudly vent their frustrations about a particular politician or party to volunteers.

For the majority of voters, they detest this “running the gauntlet”. It can be intimidating, scary, and overwhelming. At times, it can be unsafe for volunteers.

Many voters already have their How To Vote saved on their phone — they come prepared and don’t need a How To Vote card.

Many voters prefer not to follow a HTV and order their own preferences.

Voters very often remark about the utter waste of paper of having thousands of HTVs printed every election – and its impact on the environment.

All valid points.

In South Australia, How To Votes for each candidate are displayed in each polling booth – eliminating the need for candidates to roster volunteers for every booth — particularly during early voting.

The South Australian system is a far superior system for voters according to many, in comparison to the other state's and federal elections — especially for early voting.

South Australia’s system almost eliminates “running the gauntlet”, eliminates paper waste, and eliminates the need for thousands of volunteers to stand in the blaring sun and cop abuse.

Voters can vote in peace without having to "run the gauntlet".

It makes voting a more pleasant experience for voters.

And, for that reason alone, it is a model that Queensland and other states should seriously consider adopting.

Belinda Jones will be running in the next federal election as a Senate candidate for Queensland representing the Legalise Cannabis Party. You can follow Belinda Jones on Twitter/X @belindajones68.