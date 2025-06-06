Gaza genocide and the threat of Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg on board the Freedom Flotilla Coalition vessel, Madleen, bound for Gaza (Screenshot via YouTube).

Greta Thunberg is drawing international outrage towards the ongoing genocide in Gaza — and the bullies are triggered, writes managing editor Michelle Pini.

Oh look, the little jihadi @GretaThunberg is trying to get into Gaza, to show solidarity with Hamas. It would be so sad if something were to happen to her flotilla ... ~ Australian Zionist and human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky

REMEMBER when climate change was still being debated? Most of us do, since it was still a thing according to the last Federal Coalition Government and even the former Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

At the height of the most passive era in international environmental policy, while the majority of the world’s older generations continued consuming as much stuff as they could and careening towards extinction without fear or consequence, it was left to a 15-year-old girl to make the world take note.

As a regular solo protester outside the Swedish Parliament calling for action on climate change, softly spoken adolescent Greta Thunberg had already made her mark in the world as she addressed delegates at the UN COP24 climate conference in 2018:

Our civilisation is being sacrificed for the opportunity of a very small number of people to continue making enormous sums of money... You say you love your children above all else and yet you are stealing their future in front of their very eyes.

Now 22, Thunberg has not shied away from the massive challenges her generation has inherited. She is currently leading a freedom flotilla into Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and it is clear that the Netanyahu regime – which continues the indiscriminate onslaught on civilians and aid workers alike – along with its supporters, are afraid of her.

Boarding the vessel, Madleen, bound for the Gaza Strip, Thunberg broke down in tears as she told reporters why the group of 12 activists are taking such a risk:

We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying… Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it's not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide.

Meanwhile, yet another gunfire attack on a Gaza aid distribution site resulted in over 30 Palestinians killed and hundreds injured in their attempt to access supplies.

Distribution of critical aid by humanitarian agencies in Gaza is now enforced by an Israeli-American-backed distribution hub, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini labelled a “death trap”.

Humanitarian organisations report that Israel is simply starving Gaza by blocking and bombing humanitarian convoys.

Save the Children’s Alexandra Saieh told the ABC that the situation in Gaza right now is:

...Absolutely catastrophic. Civilians have been almost completely cut off from any humanitarian assistance. They've been deprived of the basics needed to survive. They're being starved and they are still being bombarded... and yesterday it was announced that they are just days away from famine.

She explained:

"If there is not a ceasefire and if Israel does not lift the restrictions impeding aid agencies like ours from delivering humanitarian assistance across the Gaza Strip, the situation is only going to worsen."

Saieh added:

“Children are saying that they prefer to die than live under the conditions they are facing now.”

In response to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition vessel, the Israeli military has said it will “act accordingly”, warning it will take necessary measures, without providing specific details and telling UK newspaper The Times:

“For this case as well, we are prepared. We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly."

The last Freedom Flotilla Coalition boat was destroyed by an Israeli drone attack a month ago.

Surely then, Greta Thunberg and the team aboard the flotilla bound for Gaza would be widely heralded for their efforts to do what they can to help those being starved and bombed? To help the children?

Instead, just as she was vilified for daring to speak out about the urgency of climate change, Israel and its supporters are equally triggered by her bravery on Gaza such as U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham who tweeted the thinly veiled threat:

'Hope Greta and her friends can swim!'

And Australian human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky, who hardly bothered with a veil:

‘Oh look, the little jihadi @GretaThunberg is trying to get into Gaza, to show solidarity with Hamas. It would be so sad if something were to happen to her flotilla ...’

In May, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israel’s goal is “destroying everything that’s left of the Gaza Strip....We are conquering, cleansing, and remaining in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed.”

As Israeli drones repeatedly hovered over Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla this week, despite the UN calls to allow the vessel safe passage, Sky News’ ever-charming Rita Panahi described Thunberg as “the little Swedish Doom Goblin” and opined:

"Just imagine the arrogance, the delusion, the spectacular stupidity of believing that the Israelis give a flying fruit bat about what Greta and her bunch of weirdo, nose-ring wearing, pronoun announcing Lefty mates think.”

And this exchange between Danica De Giorgio and Prue McSween, also from Sky News:

DE GIORGIO: She’s sailing to Gaza like it’s some sort of idyllic holiday destination. She really is annoying at all times. MCSWEEN: She’s such an urban terrorist herself, she’ll fit right in. But also I’m wondering if it’s a secret deal from the Israelis — all the Hamas terrorists will leave if she’s inflicted on them. Wouldn’t you?

Greta Thunberg, a brave 22-year-old woman, is once again standing up to the bullies, this time drawing international outrage towards the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Of course she is a threat.

