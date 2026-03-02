SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Funding firestorms: Washington’s war habit and Canberra’s silence

By | | comments |
Washington escalates, Israel strikes, Australia backs the alliance and the price keeps climbing (Screenshots via YouTube)

As U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran escalate, billions flow into conflict while Australia backs the alliance without question, writes Max Gross.

I RECENTLY WROTE that the world was clearly reaching some sort of horrific tipping point.

And so it did.

As planned, rogue state Israel began bombing Iran, and its U.S. accomplice soon followed.

Australia’s spineless Prime Minister immediately declared his support for the illegal attacks, saying the Iranian regime has been a ‘destabilising force’ for decades.

What does Albanese think Israel is? What does he think the U.S. President is?

Israel, that light unto the nations — including Australia
Israel, that light unto the nations — including Australia

Decades of deference to Israel and the U.S. have shaped Australia’s foreign policy at a high moral cost.

No doubt the U.S. spy bases Pine Gap and North West Cape in Australia were involved in the attacks, providing intel and targeting coordinates, despite Foreign Minister Penny Wong's abject denials.

So far, the Israeli and U.S. missiles and bombs have liberated hundreds of “brave Iranian people” from life, including more than 100 kids killed when missiles struck two schools.

Naturally, Iran has retaliated, spooking the Chosen Ones and spoiling the lamestream media narrative. A ‘key U.S.-operated early warning radar system stationed in Qatar’, worth about US$1 billion (AU$1.4 billion), is among Iran's successful strikes.

Obviously, Israel and all U.S. military bases and its interests in the region are now legitimate targets.

Let's recap, shall we?

In 2018, to spite former President Obama, Donald Trump scrapped the 2015 nuclear deal that the USA and others had with Iran, which included no Iranian development of nuclear weapons as well as regular U.N. inspections of Iran’s nuclear energy facilities.

Bored with peace, Trump recently ordered the largest military buildup in the Middle East since the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, parking the U.S. Navy in the Arabian Sea and threatening war unless Iran agreed to a nuclear deal that he himself had broken.

And all this just to distract from releasing the notorious Epstein files unredacted and in full? Or is it just to gee-up Israel’s territorial objectives so that the Trump Crime Syndicate can make a motza building a Gaza Riviera on top of a mass grave?

But how can the U.S. Navy fight when its guys and gals can’t even relieve themselves?

And there’s another problem:

‘The Defence Department doesn’t detail its weapons supplies for national security reasons, but analysts warn U.S. stockpiles already are dissipating.’

Uh oh! Not enough bang-bang for their buck-buck? Has Trump finally bitten off more than he can chew-chew?

Iranian expulsion a theatrical distraction from Palestinian statehood move
Iranian expulsion a theatrical distraction from Palestinian statehood move

In an apparent bid to appease Israel ahead of a promised Palestinian statehood declaration, the Albanese Government has expelled Iranian diplomats over questionable intelligence claims.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi the Butcher” Netanyahu seems to think so. He fled Israel and is reportedly hiding out in either Greece or Germany. Yes, Germany. Oh, the irony. He did a runner in June last year, too, after bombing Iran. What an Übermensch!

Adding to Trump's big spend on Bibi's behalf, U.S. Air Force deployments against Iran include E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, F-35 stealth strike fighters and F-22 air superiority jets, alongside F-15s and F-16s. So far, this vast, belligerent military farce has cost the U.S. taxpayer more than US$500 million (AU$708 million), with a daily cost of up to US$40 million (AU$56.6 million) just for carrier groups and “heavy airlift operations”.

And that was before a single shot had been fired at a single Mullah in Tehran.

The U.S. has also gifted at least US$21.7 billion (AU$30.7 billion) on bombs, guns and bullets to Israel since the Gaza prison breakout on 7 October 2023, with total U.S. military expenditure there blowing out to around US$34 billion (AU$48 billion). Just so Israel can continue its genocidal rampage.

Now that’s what I call a “special relationship”.

Helpless Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. “foreign aid”. Currently, the annual donation bleeds out at US$3.8 billion (AU$5.3 billion).

According to that fount of online wisdom, Factually:

‘...reported totals include a $71.9 billion [AU$101.8 billion] disbursement in FY2023... and about $82.3 billion [AU$116.5 billion] obligated in FY2024...’

I sure hope Americans appreciate the sacrifice they are making for Israel’s expansionism, especially when they can’t afford a roof over their heads or life-saving surgery or get hauled off to a gulag or get shot in the face by one of Trump’s I.C.E. Gestapo.

So, yeah, let’s all give a loud cheer for “America First” as the USA continues to prop up ZioNazism.

Max Gross is a writer.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS DEFENCE INTERNATIONAL WAR
ISRAEL Iran Middle East crisis Albanese Government Auspol Israel bombing Iran U.S. military strikes Iran Australia support Israel Anthony Albanese foreign policy Pine Gap military base
Share Article
Recent articles by Max Gross
Funding firestorms: Washington’s war habit and Canberra’s silence

As U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran escalate, billions flow into conflict while ...  
Welcoming a war criminal: Herzog signals death of social cohesion

As protests erupt nationwide against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog ...  
Trump’s Venezuela abduction shatters claims of Western moral authority

By kidnapping a foreign leader, the Trump Administration has stripped the West of ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal