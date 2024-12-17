Former Israeli Defence Minister admits to Gazan genocide

A former Israeli Defence Minister and IDF chief of staff has accused his nation of carrying out ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Northern Gaza, writes Dr Ibrahim Natil.

IT WAS UNPREDICTED and unexpected that a former top Israeli security officer such as Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon would admit that Israeli occupying forces have been committing genocidal actions in the enclaved Palestinian strip of Gaza.

Ya’alon stated clearly in an interview with Democrat TV that the military actions taken by their forces against the Palestinian populations in the Northern Gaza areas such as Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia and Jabalia have been genocidal, eradicating and wiping out these entire areas.

These actions include killing more than 45,000 Palestinians in a non-stop Israeli bombardment since 7 October 2023. Ya’alon has made clear that these actions were taken to build Israeli settlements, replacing these areas.

To what extent will Ya’alon’s statement affect Israel’s legal positions at international organisations including the International Criminal Court (ICC)? How will his statement contribute to weakening the Israeli narratives at international platforms? To what extent has Ya’alon’s statement been significant to the Palestinian cause and international solidarity campaigners around the world?

Ya'alon is an Israeli politician and former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who also served as Israel's Defense Minister under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from 2013 until his resignation on 20 May 2016. His statement indicates that he still has strong relations with and access to the agency’s leaders, figures and soldiers who have served in the Northern Gaza Strip.

This is not the first admission by an officer like Ya’alon; Ami Ayalon also made controversial statements before and challenged the Israeli Government. Ayalon is not an ordinary Israeli, but a leading figure in the intelligence and security agency and still knows how the agency functions, operates and behaves from within. Ayalon is a former member of the Knesset for the Labor Party and previously headed the Shin Bet. Will these represent evidence against the Israeli establishment?

Witness and evidence

Top international organisations are fully aware of what's going on in the Northern Gaza Strip despite preventing international journalists from accessing the enclaved Palestinian strip since October 2023. United Nations and international organisations, regional and superpowers know in detail that the Israeli forces have been committing genocidal actions including preventing populations access to basic food, water, medicine, fuel and electricity for more than 60 days subsequently.

There have been many reports emphasising that Israel’s alliance and partners' intelligence drones and planes such as the USA, the UK and other NATO members have been operating and roaring over Gaza’s sky since October 2023. In addition, there have been authentic reports and evidence such as that of U.S. surgeon Tanya Al Haj Hassan.

Moshe “Bogie” Ya'alon’s comments, however, in a recorded televised program based on his information received from soldiers who have served in the Northern areas, have made clear evidence that Israel’s actions are not “self-defence” and its military pressures to get 101 Israeli “hostages” back home who were kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October 2023.

In other words, the Israeli forces have already destroyed much of the Palestinian civil society including schools, hospitals, universities, youth, children and women centres, archaeological sites and historic buildings, basic human security services and infrastructures, and continue targeting aid workers, killing three workers with the World Central Kitchen on 30 November 2024.

Clearly, Israeli action is a government policy to eradicate and replace the Palestinian population. The Israeli Government has used the 7 October attacks to implement its policy of transferring the Palestinians and replanting Jewish settlements; not only in Gaza, but also its expansionist policy in the West Bank.

Senior Israeli cabinet members such as Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have emphasised frequently this policy of “transferring the Gazans voluntarily”. Ya'alon’s acknowledgment has emphasised Israel’s genocidal actions and also proved the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant.

The Israeli Government, however, has sped up its military actions, exploiting Donald Trump’s triumph and his return to the White House on 20 January 2025. What does it mean for the Middle East and Palestine issue? Will his new term represent a new era for the region and the globe, too?

Trump’s return a new challenging era for Palestine?

Despite frequent media statements and leaks that Trump seeks to begin a new year, it looks like an era of uncertainty, randomness and “deals” based on his previous term and the formation of his administration and entire close staff. Will he use the same philosophy and doctrine of business mentality? Will he act out of the box and stop Israel’s continuing war on Gaza?

The return of Trump to the White House, however, has imposed an enormous challenge and huge stress on many leaders and the people in the MENA region based on the experiences, decisions, attitudes and behaviours of his first term.

His first term had been distinguished with a high level of uncertainty, randomness, crises and imposed “deals”. It was characterised by unexpected political and diplomatic statements, attitudes, positions and behaviours; for example, he used social media platforms such as Twitter to hire or fire senior secretaries in his administration. He had made the duties of well-established diplomats uneasy to navigate, explore or engage.

In addition, there were several nations and leaders in the region who were relieved when Trump lost the election in 2020.

This is an uncertain era, with ongoing genocidal action not only against the Palestinians in the enclaved Gaza but also the Israeli expansionist policy against the Palestinians in the West Bank including Jerusalem. But the hope for justice, freedom and peace has remained steadfast through the massive engagement of civil society groups in public diplomacy campaigns from around the world to raise their voices and take legal actions against genocide.

Unexpected voices, however, from within Israel aligning with the international voices against the genocide, are crucial for justice, peace and security in the region and the world.

Dr Ibrahim Natil has published a number of works and books and is a civil society activist and human rights campaigner.

