For the fourth consecutive year, Russia weaponises Christmas

By | | comments |
Russia’s daily attacks on civilians have resulted in 3,018 child casualties, with 733 killed (Screenshot via YouTube)

For the last three years, Christmas in Ukraine has meant no carols, processions or its celebrated puppet shows. Patrick Drennan reports.

The forecast for Christmas Day in Ukraine is for snow, with temperatures between -2 degrees and 2 degrees Celsius. It means that neither the Russian nor Ukrainian militaries can advance on the battlefield, so Russia will intensify its widespread attacks on towns and cities.

Russian missile and drone attacks will be aimed at railway hubs, oil refineries and electricity transmitters. Often, it will target residential areas. All to break the will of the Ukrainian people. The national energy company Ukrenergo declares that Ukraine can expect rolling blackouts throughout the entire winter.

How will Ukrainians cope?

Christmas in Ukraine is a family affair, starting with Mass on Christmas Eve, and 12 courses (representing the apostles) of meat-free dishes on Christmas Day. For the last three years, there have been no carols, processions, or the celebrated vertep puppet shows. A cultural Christmas tree has been erected in Sofia Square in Kiev for brief gatherings. Thousands of toys will be placed around the 16-meter tree.

In some of the metro stations used as bomb shelters, efforts had been made to put up decorations. Choral groups perform underground. In basements across the country, candles are lit, food is eaten, and traditional songs like Heaven and Earth Today Rejoice are sung. Electricity is limited (about four hours a day), but people cook and are kept warm by wood-burning stoves.

Tenby Powell of Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation (KARE) has been delivering portable stoves and reconditioned ambulances into war-torn Ukraine for the last three years. He is currently in the Kherson and Donetsk regions. A dangerous situation, as the Russian military recently attacked clearly marked civilian ambulances.

Powell notes:

'In frontline cities, grandmothers live in apartments without windows, taping cardboard over the holes to keep winter’s chill at bay, while baking bread on camping stoves. In Donetsk basements, teenagers who have never known peace, study for university exams by headlamp while artillery walks closer every week.'

On the frontlines, it is becoming more difficult for Ukrainian troops as they are overwhelmed by the sheer number of Russian troops and their mercenaries. Stories of Ukrainian troops going on leave to Europe and not returning are more common. Interestingly, the Ukrainian military does not imprison them if they return later — there is a lack of military-age replacements. Some young Ukrainians are fleeing to Europe. Yet many other war-weary veterans, battle on.

Powell grimly observes:

'Soldiers rotate out of the Donbas with frost-bitten feet and still crack jokes dark enough to make the medics laugh. Medics often stitch wounds in flickering generators and sing lullabies to the wounded so the screaming stops.'

The erratic military support from Europe and the United States also wears on them.

Powell says:

'Ukrainians once hoped Republicans meant hawkish anti-Russia resolve, but now view the current administration as aligned with Russia.'

The United States proposed a 28-point peace plan for the war that closely copied Russia’s 2022 Istanbul demands. After some negotiations with Ukraine, it was reduced to 19 points.

America allegedly threatened to withdraw arms and military intelligence if Ukraine did not sign an agreement by 26 November (Thanksgiving Day in America).

Ukraine was conciliatory but rightly refused to hand over territory that Russia had not conquered. They have agreed to not joining NATO but want concrete security guarantees in case Russia resumes attacks.

The Thanksgiving Day deadline came and went, and no agreement was reached.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met America’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on 2 December. No compromise was reached, and no leaders' meeting was planned before Christmas.

The reaction from Russia has been largely negative. Russia’s maximalist goals have not changed. President Putin cannot accept a ceasefire on the current frontlines for three reasons: Firstly, he cannot justify the one million casualties to date, without any significant gains. Secondly, he will not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because he has repeatedly told the Russian people that Zelensky is “illegitimate”. Finally, without control of all of Donetsk, a bulwark of Ukrainian defence, he cannot fulfil his long-term plans of taking Ukraine in its entirety.

So, the brutish war continues.

On November 19, Russia launched 48 missiles and 442 drones on Ukraine. Two apartments were struck in the city of Ternopil, resulting in 35 dead civilians, plus 93 injured, including 18 children.

On the first day of winter, Russia launched a ballistic missile strike at Dnipro, killing four people and hospitalising 40.

Survivor Oksana declared:

'We have one girl injured, her head and arm are broken. We are alive, we will dig and continue to try to do something. Everyone must help each other, not stop, fight.'

Overall, Russia’s daily attacks on civilians have resulted in 3,018 child casualties — comprising 733 killed and 2,285 injured. According to the NGO, Save the Children, 43 per cent of the children in the Ukrainian regions where they operate suffer from symptoms of anxiety, fear, moodiness, and irritability. These children develop speech defects, uncontrollable twitching, terrifying nightmares and scream in their sleep.

If you wish to send funds or Christmas gifts to Ukrainian children, it is possible through the Ukraine Support Fund Australia or UNICEF USA.

Patrick Drennan is a journalist based in New Zealand, with a degree in American history and economics.

