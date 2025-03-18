Fool's gold: China beguiles the South Pacific

China is pushing into deep-sea mining of minerals in the Pacific region, but its endgame may be more than just metals, writes Patrick Drennan.

FOR THE LAST 50 YEARS, Pacific Islanders have been convinced that they are sitting on top of a goldmine. The jet-black rocks they sporadically find on their beautiful beaches come from the bottom of deep-sea trenches. They are technically known as polymetallic nodules.

These nodules contain metals like manganese, nickel, copper and cobalt, which can be extracted through deep-sea mining. These minerals are important components in various modern technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones and military equipment.

However, not all of the minerals found in these rocks are technically “rare earth minerals” — a group of rare earth elements that are considered critical due to their unique properties and high demand in advanced technologies.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is an autonomous international organisation mandated by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to regulate and manage activities in the deep seabed, including deep-sea mining, for the benefit of all nations. It is heavily influenced by China.

Most Pacific Islands, including New Zealand, have rejected deep-sea mining because of the clear dangers to the underwater environment.

The usual mining method is similar to the potato harvest on land, which involves mining a field partitioned into long, narrow strips. A mining support vessel follows the mining route of seafloor mining robots picking up the potato-sized nodules from the seafloor.

The mining robot transfers the nodules to long hoses 3,000 metres+ under the sea.

Independent journalist Rachel Reeves describes what happens next:

...enormous vacuum cleaners [that] move across the seafloor... sucking up nodules to which hundreds of known animals have attached themselves, and delivering the material through a pipe to a vessel on the surface. ...waste – water, sediment and crushed-up heavy metals – will likely be returned to the sea.

Nodule mining affects tens of thousands of square kilometres of deep-sea ecosystems that will take hundreds of years to recover.

Nevertheless, small Pacific nations who often live subsistence lifestyles and rely on tourism, fishing and overseas aid to survive see it as a godsend.

So, when China came knocking on their doors with plans to mine the nodules, several readily signed these agreements.

Solomon Islands

A leaked 2022 draft agreement between the Solomon Islands and China caused alarm in the Pacific because of the possible establishment of Chinese naval bases, but China has been extracting forestry and fishing from the Islands for years. Future options for deep-sea mining are included.

Narau

Narau, a tiny Pacific Island country north of Australia, was upset when other Pacific Islands opposed their plan, in co-production with ISA to mine its territorial waters. With Chinese assistance, they took their case to the United Nations General Assembly on 24 September 2024.

The Cook Islands

On 14 February 2025, the Cook Islands Premier, Mark Bown, without consulting his people, went to China to sign several economic deals with China. The deals included deep-sea mining. Its legality is questionable since the Cook Islands has a free association agreement with New Zealand and its citizens are New Zealand citizens.

However, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters only made a muted protest to China when meeting with Chinese officials on 28 February. Firstly, because China is New Zealand’s largest export market and secondly, because he is the leader of the populist party New Zealand First, which controversially proposes deep-sea mining off the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.

Despite these agreements, it is unlikely that China will mine the South Pacific for polymetallic nodules in the near future.

First of all, these nodules mainly contain cobalt, manganese and nickel which are in demand, but they are not critical rare earth minerals. China already has easy access to cobalt, manganese and nickel, including those from land-based mines at home.

Also, deep-sea mining is very expensive, even with new technology, and has yet to be proven to be commercially viable. In fact, several companies have gone bankrupt in the attempt.

What does China really want from these agreements?

China wants to limit mining access by other non-Chinese companies, but primarily it wants to increase its presence in the South Pacific. Unlike the United States and France, it has no military bases in the area.

If the agreements lead to China establishing naval bases, these bases will give China a perch near key shipping lanes — and right in between the U.S. and its allies, such as Taiwan.

Where does that leave the Pacific Islands?

The Pacific Islands will benefit financially from the agreements, especially if U.S. developmental aid is withdrawn from the area under the current Trump Administration.

But these agreements often come with fish hooks. Predominantly, heavy reliance on Chinese loans, known as the Debt Trap.

An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China, including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia, Laos and Mongolia, found paying back that debt is consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue needed to keep schools open, provide electricity and pay for food and fuel.

These countries in turn are beholden to Chinese import and infrastructure companies. In Sri Lanka, a Chinese company gained control of a major port, obtaining a 99-year lease.

How have the Pacific nations been affected?

Tonga took out a $120 million loan with a major Chinese bank in 2008 and now is struggling to repay it. This amount is about a quarter of Tonga’s GDP. The loan repayments are effectively being paid with donations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Australia and New Zealand.

The consequences of Tonga not repaying the loan are unclear. However, the most telling feature of the debt, is that while it is a minor amount by Chinese banking standards, they refuse to renegotiate the terms.

In the Solomon Islands in 2019, a deal was signed that allowed Chinese police on the main island of Guadalcanal. Chinese businesses and a $71 million stadium were also built on the island.

However, these positive outcomes were not spread equally to other islands in the Solomons group. Opposition parties claimed governmental corruption. In late 2021, riots broke out and many Chinese businesses were burnt down. Order was re-established by peacekeepers from Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. However, in April 2022, Manasseh Sogavare, the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, doubled down by signing a clandestine deal with China that re-enforced their local privileges.

So, from someone who has Polynesian and Hawaiian blood, I caution my fellow islanders with a quote from one of my distant English ancestors: “All that glitters is not gold.”

Patrick Drennan is a journalist based in New Zealand, with a degree in American history and economics.

