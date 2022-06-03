FLASHBACK 2018: Peter Dutton — the would-be PM and overlord

Peter Dutton has entered his new role as Opposition Leader with a reputation as a hard-right conservative, devoid of compassion.

Even since this article from 2018 by managing editor Michelle Pini, the propaganda machine hasn't stopped portraying him as a “good bloke”.

AFTER HIS FIRST FAILED ATTEMPT at toppling Prime Minister Turnbull, Member for Dickson Peter Dutton has taken himself off to the backbench, ostensibly to lick his wounds, survey his followers (this time on a calculator), and re-emerge as a stronger and more serious contender for the prime ministership.

This move has afforded Dutton the opportunity to reinvent himself from the humourless, hard ruler, void of empathy, to which we have become accustomed, into... wait for it, a “warm person” and a “good bloke”.

Former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton outlines his resume and tries out his new, softer and warmer persona for the media.

Many Australians may be shocked to think that this metamorphosis could be possible, given Dutton's recent track record as the Minister for Home Affairs.

However, as we ponder this possibility, the propaganda campaign to achieve this new public persona is well underway, deep in the hastily rewritten annals of the Murdoch press, as well as in more surprising crevices of the mainstream media (MSM), such as Fairfax and even the ABC.

Before we are swept away by the sheer brilliance of the MSM PR network, however, in the interests of the facts – and our sanity – let us take a short stroll through Mr Dutton’s parliamentary record.

Dutton's early speeches were characterised by themes with which he has concerned himself for most of his parliamentary career — people and groups which he termed, "the boisterous minority and the politically correct".

In 2001, in his maiden speech, Dutton said:

"The silent majority, the forgotten people – or the aspirational voters of our generation, as some like to term them – are fed up with bodies like the Civil Liberties Council and the Refugee Action Collective, and certainly the dictatorship of the trade union movement."

Stolen Generations

Dutton, then in Opposition, boycotted Prime Minister Rudd's apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008 and offered to quit the shadow ministry.

Worst health minister

As Minister for Health in the Abbott Government, Dutton was categorically voted the worst health minister in living memory by the Australian Medical Association (AMA), according to a poll conducted by Australian Doctor magazine.

Climate change denier

Dutton, like many within the far-right of the Coalition, is a climate denier. This might be enough to give pause to any thinking voter interested in evidence-based policy.

However, Dutton also took satisfaction in any suffering Pacific Island nations might be experiencing through the effects of global warming. He made a "joke" about "water lapping at [their] door", laughing at his own wit – with fellow climate deniers, former PM Tony Abbott and another would-be PM candidate, current Treasurer, Scott Morrison – after attending a Pacific summit on the effects of climate change.

Pecuniary interests possible Constitutional breach

There is also the small matter of his eligibility to serve as prime minister, or in the Parliament.

Dutton's family trust operates two Brisbane childcare facilities, which received $5.6 million in Federal Government funding.

This, as reported by Kylar Loussikian and Dana McCauley in the Sydney Morning Herald, places

'... the Liberal leadership contender in danger of being ineligible to remain in Parliament.'

Although Mr Dutton's office says he has not breached the Constitution, this may, in fact, represent a breach of s44 (v), of the Act.

When Labor pushed the issue on Wednesday:

'The Prime Minister said the Solicitor-General had not been asked to provide advice about whether Mr Dutton was eligible to sit in parliament.'

The Home Affairs Ministry

It is perhaps Dutton's signature Home Affairs portfolio – and the one he admitted as being his favourite at a press conference this morning – where he most effectively demonstrates why no amount of public relations campaigning or deliberate softening of his public image should convince Australians that he is a suitable prime ministerial candidate.

This morning, Mr Dutton (apparently with a straight face) said he'd love to get everyone off Nauru and Manus:

"If I could I would put them all on a charter flight to Australia tomorrow."

And if we haven't been paying attention, we might believe him, were it not for the fact that Mr Dutton, as Minister for Home Affairs, has not only been in a position to fly here all those people gaoled without charge on Manus Island and Nauru, but has actively and consistently ensured this could never happen.

This is the same man who, just two short months ago, said compassion must not be shown towards refugees:

"It's essential that people realise that the hard-won success of the last few years could be undone overnight by a single act of compassion in bringing 20 people from Manus to Australia."

Indeed, although Dutton has continued the heinous policies originally enacted by Morrison et al, he has relished the role of overlord, systematically crushing every effort to free, assist, or even save people, including children, from certain death.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her government raised a detainee resettlement offer with Nauru directly, but was turned down. #nzpol #auspol https://t.co/Xqf2OKhgMB — David Marler (@Qldaah) August 20, 2018

Here is a short – and by no means conclusive – list of how the would-be PM has earned his current image of a cruel, inhumane and detached gaoler:

A 12 year old boy on Nauru has been on a hunger strike for 2 weeks and is in danger of dying @PeterDutton_MP @TurnbullMalcolm Several other children have resignation syndrome. Where is your compassion and humanity? Is this what Australia has become? #TheDrum — Mums4Refugees (@Mums4Refugees) August 16, 2018

As recently as last month, Dutton's blatant disrespect for international law and lack of humanity was evident in his refusal to sign a global migration agreement, which would allow mandatory migration detention only as a last resort.

Dutton said Australia would not

“ ... sign a deal that sacrifices anything in terms of our border protection policies."

And only this week, a gravely ill 12-year-old child on Nauru suffering "resignation syndrome" was finally brought to Australia after refusing food for 20 whole days, while Dutton's department refused to allow him to be flown here with his mother.

If we haven't been paying attention, we might start to be convinced by this new "warm and fuzzy" version of Peter Dutton, morphing before our very eyes, the "good bloke", who would save children if only he could. But let us not be taken in — Peter Dutton has not changed.

Ms Pini, was tying to explain that he is quite different in person to the public profile. Nothing more. — Phillip Coorey (@PhillipCoorey) August 22, 2018

You can follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Twitter @vmp9. Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Facebook HERE and on Instagram HERE.