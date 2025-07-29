Flagged for offence: Union Jack now a hate symbol, or just unlucky laundry

When a flag sparks fear instead of pride, maybe it’s not the fabric that’s fraying but the culture around it, writes Vince Hooper.

THE UNION JACK: once a global symbol of empire, war, tea and prematurely bad teeth. Now, apparently, so radioactive that even wearing it might trigger public health protocols.

Last week in Britain, a 12-year-old girl was hauled into isolation at school — not for vaping behind the science block, not for bringing in a banned peanut, but for donning a Union Jack dress on “Culture Day”.

That’s right. A British child. Wearing the British flag. In Britain. On a day specifically designated for celebrating culture.

The school responded swiftly and decisively by treating her like a potential contagion. She was quarantined at reception like an escaped ideology. After social media piled on, threats flooded in and the staff panicked, the school closed early for the holidays. One imagines Culture Day next year will involve wearing grey overalls and sitting quietly with your eyes closed.

Naturally, this cultural farce reverberates all the way to Australia, where the very same flag occupies the top-left corner of ours, lurking like an unremoved watermark on a badly edited TikTok.

Some say it’s a colonial relic — a symbol of oppression, an affront to modern identity. Others see it as a nod to our actual history, and to those who fought and died under it at Gallipoli, Tobruk and Kokoda. But in the Age of Outrage, nuance is now contraband.

And so, a growing chorus calls for us to redesign our flag to reflect “the Australia of today”: multicultural, inclusive, ideally recyclable. The old one, we’re told, excludes Indigenous Australians. A serious and important discussion, though one that’s rarely accompanied by any serious or important solutions. If symbolism solved inequality, we’d have done it by now.

Let’s be clear: honouring Indigenous heritage isn’t optional, it’s overdue. But removing the Union Jack won’t magically reconcile two centuries of dispossession, let alone fix the internet in rural WA.

We’re told that the flag should be forward-looking, representing a fresh, decolonised identity. But flags aren’t vision boards. They’re heirlooms. Their job is to hold history, not apologise for it. Even the stubborn bits. Especially the stubborn bits.

But let’s run with the logic. If Britain is now so embarrassed by its own flag that children are put into isolation for wearing it, what hope does Australia have of keeping ours? Should we pre-emptively cancel the Southern Cross too, just in case someone finds out it was once used by a tattooed man in a pub brawl?

And here lies the true irony. We’re so desperate to demonstrate our inclusivity that we now isolate people for failing to conform to the performance of it. Apparently, nothing says diversity like excluding a girl for wearing the flag of her own country — on a day celebrating diversity.

Perhaps the time has come to issue every student with a UN-approved wardrobe guide: ‘Welcome to Culture Day! Please dress as anyone but yourself. We wouldn't want to suggest continuity or – heaven forbid – pride.’

And as for Australia, yes, we should have an honest conversation about who we are now. But if a flag is the most offensive thing about modern Australia, then we’re doing alright. Or we’re deluding ourselves.

So maybe – just maybe – we should stop isolating schoolchildren for patriotic dresses, stop tearing holes in our own history and ask a more important question: when did we become so allergic to context?

Until then, let’s keep calm and carry on. Just don’t wear it to school.

Vince Hooper is a proud Australian/British citizen and professor of finance and discipline head at SP Jain School of Global Management with campuses in London, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney.