SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Flagged for offence: Union Jack now a hate symbol, or just unlucky laundry

By | | comments |
Courtney Wright was banned for wearing a Union Jack dress on her school's Culture Day (Screenshot via YouTube)

When a flag sparks fear instead of pride, maybe it’s not the fabric that’s fraying but the culture around it, writes Vince Hooper.

THE UNION JACK: once a global symbol of empire, war, tea and prematurely bad teeth. Now, apparently, so radioactive that even wearing it might trigger public health protocols.

Last week in Britain, a 12-year-old girl was hauled into isolation at school — not for vaping behind the science block, not for bringing in a banned peanut, but for donning a Union Jack dress on “Culture Day”.

That’s right. A British child. Wearing the British flag. In Britain. On a day specifically designated for celebrating culture.

The school responded swiftly and decisively by treating her like a potential contagion. She was quarantined at reception like an escaped ideology. After social media piled on, threats flooded in and the staff panicked, the school closed early for the holidays. One imagines Culture Day next year will involve wearing grey overalls and sitting quietly with your eyes closed.

Changing Australia's flag the first step toward independence
Changing Australia's flag the first step toward independence

Australia’s flag remains a colonial relic and changing it could be the first step toward true independence.

Naturally, this cultural farce reverberates all the way to Australia, where the very same flag occupies the top-left corner of ours, lurking like an unremoved watermark on a badly edited TikTok.

Some say it’s a colonial relic — a symbol of oppression, an affront to modern identity. Others see it as a nod to our actual history, and to those who fought and died under it at Gallipoli, Tobruk and Kokoda. But in the Age of Outrage, nuance is now contraband.

And so, a growing chorus calls for us to redesign our flag to reflect “the Australia of today”: multicultural, inclusive, ideally recyclable. The old one, we’re told, excludes Indigenous Australians. A serious and important discussion, though one that’s rarely accompanied by any serious or important solutions. If symbolism solved inequality, we’d have done it by now.

Let’s be clear: honouring Indigenous heritage isn’t optional, it’s overdue. But removing the Union Jack won’t magically reconcile two centuries of dispossession, let alone fix the internet in rural WA.

We’re told that the flag should be forward-looking, representing a fresh, decolonised identity. But flags aren’t vision boards. They’re heirlooms. Their job is to hold history, not apologise for it. Even the stubborn bits. Especially the stubborn bits.

But let’s run with the logic. If Britain is now so embarrassed by its own flag that children are put into isolation for wearing it, what hope does Australia have of keeping ours? Should we pre-emptively cancel the Southern Cross too, just in case someone finds out it was once used by a tattooed man in a pub brawl?

Why is it so hard to change the flag?
Why is it so hard to change the flag?

As New Zealanders vote to keep the flag of the British Empire, Dr Benjamin Thomas Jones asks how this reflects on Australia's flag debate and future independence.

And here lies the true irony. We’re so desperate to demonstrate our inclusivity that we now isolate people for failing to conform to the performance of it. Apparently, nothing says diversity like excluding a girl for wearing the flag of her own country — on a day celebrating diversity.

Perhaps the time has come to issue every student with a UN-approved wardrobe guide: ‘Welcome to Culture Day! Please dress as anyone but yourself. We wouldn't want to suggest continuity or – heaven forbid – pride.’

And as for Australia, yes, we should have an honest conversation about who we are now. But if a flag is the most offensive thing about modern Australia, then we’re doing alright. Or we’re deluding ourselves.

So maybe – just maybe – we should stop isolating schoolchildren for patriotic dresses, stop tearing holes in our own history and ask a more important question: when did we become so allergic to context?

Until then, let’s keep calm and carry on. Just don’t wear it to school.

Vince Hooper is a proud Australian/British citizen and professor of finance and discipline head at SP Jain School of Global Management with campuses in London, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS INTERNATIONAL DISCRIMINATION
UNION JACK hate symbol British flag controversy Culture Day incident school dress code Australia flag debate colonial symbolism flag identity crisis national pride cancel culture
Share Article
Recent articles by Vince Hooper
Flagged for offence: Union Jack now a hate symbol, or just unlucky laundry

When a flag sparks fear instead of pride, maybe it’s not the fabric that’s ...  
Online overreaction: Digital hysteria erupts over Coldplaygate

A viral kiss cam clip exposing an alleged affair sparked global outrage, with ...  
Albanese courts China as allies watch warily

As Anthony Albanese woos Beijing with economic diplomacy, critics warn Australia is ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate