Far-right Israel's fascist ties

Israel's Far-Right Government deepens ties with European fascists, reviving a history of troubling alliances, writes Bilal Cleland.

WITH the lurch towards open white supremacy in the imperial homeland, signalled by the abolition of diversity, equity and inclusiveness policies, aped by the more sycophantic corporations, the ethnonationalism of the Gvir-Netanyahu Government of Israel has been unleashed.

The mass murder following Israeli abandonment of the ceasefire in Gaza has been accompanied by open courting of the rising fascist movement in Europe, cheered on by President Musk.

Antony Loewenstein in The Palestine Laboratory explained why European fascists admire Israel’s ability to purify the ethnostate while subjugating the Palestinians and using them for surveillance and weapons experimentation.

Back in 2018, Netanyahu embraced far-right European political leaders accused of Holocaust revisionism.

This recently hit the headlines when a major Jewish scholar and Zionist withdrew from a conference on the Netanyahu version of anti-Semitism.

'British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has become the latest prominent figure to drop out of an Israeli government-backed conference on antisemitism after invites were given to far-right European politicians.'

This sort of hand-holding between the Zionist movement and some very questionable characters is not new.

Pre-Holocaust

'In the spring of 1933, Kurt Tuchler, German-Jewish judge and high-ranking member of the German Zionist Federation, contacted Leopold von Mildenstein, a senior Nazi officer who was head of the Jewish department of the SD (the security service of the SS and the Nazi party), and asked him to publish an article in the Nazi press about the Jewish Yishuv in Palestine.'

~ Source: melikiancollection.com

They visited Palestine together for a month. Von Mildenstein wrote a series of articles for the Nazi newspaper Der Angriff, (The Attack).

Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels commemorated the articles by commissioning the infamous Swastika and Star of David medal.

The judge and some of his family survived the war and von Mildenstein, now a German Coca-Cola representative, resumed their friendship.

Eichmann revealed that the “Good Nazi“ was not so good. He named him as his mentor in solving the Jewish question.

Post-Holocaust and the Nazis

After the Holocaust, many Nazis fled to South America. Some fled to the anti-Israeli Arab nationalists in Egypt and Syria. War criminals good with rockets were recruited by the USA and the USSR. Cold War warriors in Europe hired SS killers to spy for them in the Gehlen Organisation.

While many Jewish organisations hunted down war criminals for decades, we find Israel playing double.

One particularly vile Nazi was Walter Rauff. He is credited with the invention of the mobile gas chamber early in the war, used to exterminate Jews and enemies of the Reich. The murders of 250,000 Jews and others have been attributed to him.

Rauff was an ardent believer in the Judeo-Bolshevik threat. While ruling occupied Tunisia, he implemented the usual policy of Jewish slave labour. First fleeing to Syria, a change of government saw him expelled in 1949.

Angry about his expulsion, 'Rauff supplied the Israelis with detailed information about the situation in Syria and also agreed to become an Israeli agent in Egypt, but then decided to move to Ecuador instead'.

Rauff ended up in Chile, where he was protected by President Pinochet.

Otto Skorzeny, a former officer in the Waffen-SS, also worked with the Mossad.

The history of the Zionist movement is not pretty, from its origins in "end of times" evangelical Christians to bourgeois Western European Jews who did not want refugees from the Tsarist pogroms flooding into their cities, to hiring war criminals like Rauff to the Netanyahu cult rallying European fascists.

We know how badly the Netanyahu clique wanted Trump, but what does that mean?

Zack Beauchamp asks in Vox:

'So is the Trump Administration friendly to Jews, as they claim, or threatening to us? …. The MAGA right’s approach can best be described as "pro-Israel antisemitism": a simultaneous embrace of the Jewish State and attack on American Jews’ place in American life.'

The Israeli lobby in the U.S. might regret covering for the Musk Nazi salutes as “Roman” and the diligence of Netanyahu in rallying the European fascist movement.

Bilal Cleland is a retired secondary teacher and was Secretary of the Islamic Council of Victoria, Chairman of the Muslim Welfare Board Victoria and Secretary of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils. You can follow Bilal on Twitter/X @BilalCleland.