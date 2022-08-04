Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has sold a former community-owned Bowls Club to Chinese interests for an alleged $33 million, making a massive profit.

The sale was completed on 26 November and included all four lots of prime real estate in the centre of Surfers Paradise once owned by the former community organisation, which Tate first began to acquire in 2005, originally under the guise of attempting to rescue the then struggling club.

Despite controversy dogging his “Crackerjack” style scheme, Tate kept on acquiring the remaining two publicly-owned Bowls Club greens, even after becoming mayor in 2010, each time for apparently well under market value. The Mayor controversially completed his piecemeal acquisition earlier this year, leading to national condemnation and calls by senior judicial figures for a corruption inquiry into the affair.

Title searches by IA have revealed the four lots previously owned by the Mayor, which once made up the Bowls Club greens, were acquired from Tate last month by a company called Remembrance Holding Pty Ltd. Remembrance Holding (not Holdings) is fully owned by major Chinese developers AW Group.

AW Group is the owner of Gold Coast high-rise development Jewel, which was completed in 2020. Jewel comprises three immense 34 to 47 storey beachside towers in Broadbeach, on the Surfers Paradise fringe. Mayor Tate was heavily involved in promoting Jewel’s troubled 5-year construction, despite himself facing scrutiny over land deals and conflicts of interest.

Tom Tate has now sold the former Surfers Paradise Bowls Club land to AW Group, according to our sources, for $33 million. Tate purchased the land, over 20 years, for just under $8 million. That signifies a profit of over of $25 million (if IA's reliable sources are accurate).

Despite it being completed on 26 November 2025, two weeks ago at time of publication, Mayor Tate has made no public announcement about this important transaction.

Only through Independent Australia’s patient investigations has Tate's sale to his close Chinese associates come to light here.

Gold Coast residents may ask how much Tom Tate has, in fact, made from his allegedly underhanded takeover of the former Bowls Club. Was it $25 million?

