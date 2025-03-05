Europe must stand firm against the unchecked power of U.S. digital giants

Faced with mounting pressure from powerful corporate interests in America, Europe must uphold regulations that protect the values of democratic societies, writes Paul Budde.

THE UNCHECKED power of American digital giants has profoundly reshaped our societies.

Platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meta, and Google have connected billions, democratised information and spurred innovation. However, their success is primarily measured by profits, not societal well-being.

This profit-driven approach often leads them to resist regulations designed to curb the spread of harmful content – such as conspiracy theories, misinformation and falsehoods – that, as extensively documented in Independent Australia, undermine societies and democracies.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, exemplifies this influence, wielding power comparable to that of world leaders, including the President of the United States.

In this powerful, unelected political position, Musk now advocates for minimal regulation that aligns with the financial interests of digital giants, whose profit models often depend on engagement generated by polarising and misleading content.

This economic incentive directly opposes the public good, as the unchecked spread of misinformation has fuelled social division and weakened democratic institutions.

In response, the European Union has enacted the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) as critical measures against the unregulated dominance of these corporations.

Unlike the U.S., where regulatory efforts have stalled, Europe has taken proactive steps to hold digital platforms accountable. These regulations impose strict content moderation requirements, enhance transparency and ensure that digital markets remain competitive. Their goal is to create an online environment that upholds fundamental rights and protects democratic values.

However, this regulatory stance has made Europe a target. Donald Trump, known for his adversarial approach to the EU, has criticised European regulations, aligning himself with corporate interests that seek to maximise profits without oversight.

Given Musk's vocal opposition to content moderation and his substantial influence, it is plausible that figures like him are encouraging efforts to pressure Europe into relaxing its regulatory framework.

As Anne Applebaum has argued in The Atlantic, the unchecked spread of misinformation poses a profound threat to democratic societies. Platforms that profit from divisive content contribute to the erosion of trust in institutions, the polarisation of public discourse and the manipulation of electoral processes.

Europe's regulatory measures are not merely about curbing corporate power — they are essential to preserving the integrity of public debate and the resilience of democratic governance.

Rather than each democratic nation, such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, South Korea and India, developing its own regulations independently, these countries should collaborate with Europe to strengthen their collective resolve.

International cooperation would enhance the effectiveness of digital platform regulation, ensuring a unified approach to combating the global challenges posed by misinformation and the undue influence of unregulated digital giants.

Therefore, it is imperative that Europe stands firm. The Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act should serve as global benchmarks, demonstrating that robust regulation can coexist with innovation and economic growth. By holding digital giants accountable, Europe sets an example that other democracies should follow, ensuring that the digital age advances human progress without sacrificing social cohesion or democratic principles.

In the face of mounting pressure from powerful corporate interests, Europe's resolve will shape the future of the digital world. The choice is clear: either allow profit-driven platforms to dictate the terms of public discourse or uphold a regulatory framework that safeguards the foundational values of free and democratic societies.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

