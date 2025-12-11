Erasing Israel: Jewish Council’s antisemitism report misses the point

By omitting any mention of Israel’s actions, the Jewish Council’s latest report on antisemitism obscures the true source of rising hostility, writes Dr Evan Jones.

ON 3 DECEMBER, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) issued its now annual report on antisemitic incidents in Australia, the 33-page Anti-Jewish Incidents.

The report documents some loathsome actions and verbal abuse towards members of the Australian Jewish community.

However, there is a marked lacuna in the report.

Israel. It’s not there.

Save for reference to evil Iran’s intent towards Israel:

‘Australian Jews were targeted in order to further the political purposes of the Iranian regime. [!] That regime clearly sees its war of annihilation against Israel as a war against the entire Jewish people...’

It would help neighbourly relations if Israel (and the U.S. under Israel’s instructions) stopped assassinating Iranian leaders and scientists.

More, if Iran was targeting ‘the entire Jewish people’, one would think that it would start with its resident Jewish community. But no. Even the Jewish media thinks otherwise. Here is Israel’s Israel Hayom (a free daily paper), reproduced on Jewish News Service, commenting on the robustness of that community (albeit now smaller) in Iran.

The author notes, interviewing an Iranian-born Jewish Israeli:

‘It’s crucial to understand that Iranian Jews’ national identity is tied to Iran, not to any other country, including Israel...’

Unheard of! What’s wrong with these people? What if that mentality spreads elsewhere?

Julie Nathan, the author of the report, has been punctilious in her presentation of detail. But she has failed to join the dots.

I see no genocide.

Some of the “antisemitic” graffiti says ‘Fuck Israel’. And for good reason. Nothing antisemitic here. Israel is an abomination. Led by pathological monsters, underpinned by brainwashed killers in uniform (AKA ‘the most moral army in the world’) — inveterate child killers. Yes, pathological child killers. All buttressed by settler crazies (many emanating from “the diaspora”), given carte blanche for carnage in the Occupied Territories, now extending to Syrian and Lebanese territory.

The vaunted biblical Judea and Samaria evidently have latter-day elastic boundaries.

But Israel’s modus operandi has been inscribed in its colonising conception, implemented by terrorism in 1947-49 and embedded in its apartheid character since, with a new burst of zealotry post-1967.

Not a single Australian Jewish organisation with Zionist proclivities (most of them) has renounced support for this foreign rogue state. No individual leader of any such organisation has resigned in protest and disgust. No Jewish school has publicly renounced and removed from its masthead a devotion to Israel. All have had 77 years to discover the nature of the beast.

Anti-Zionist Jews are attacked for their “betrayal” of the self-described “official” Jewish communities’ dominant cause.

Thus did Mark Leibler tweet on 8 February 2025:

‘Nothing, but nothing, is worse than those Jews who level totally unfounded allegations of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the State of Israel. They are repulsive and revolting human beings. Their relatives who were murdered by the Nazis – the role models for Hamas – will undoubtedly be turning in their graves. Their avowed anti Zionism is clearly no more than a cover for the reality that they are vicious antisemites.’

The tweet has since been taken down, but it has been reproduced here.

The ECAJ report bears a similarity to the Report of Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism (the Segal Report) to the Government in July 2025. I analysed the Segal Report in two parts here and here.

In the first part, I noted:

‘The Report is a diversion because it floats on an absent base. That base is Israel. There is only one mention of Israel in the text, and that mention is oblique. The Report is an obscenity because its diversions strategically occlude recognition of and action against Israel’s ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.’

The ECAJ report is more of the same.

The ABC reported readily on the ECAJ report. There is also no acknowledgement of the anomaly of the missing Israel.

Instead, we have all the players scratching their heads about whence comes this perfidy of rampant antisemitism. Says ECAJ’s CEO Alex Ryvchin, antisemitism remains at “deeply troubling levels”. Is it innate?

Ryvchin is further reported thus:

The Australian Jewish community, statistically and experientially, has faced the sharpest decline in our physical security of any Jewish community anywhere in the world [seemingly little concern for Israeli Jews and no concern for the physical security of Palestinians]. Every one of those incidents affects someone materially in a profound way — it affects their sense of self, their sense of belonging in Australian society.

One infers that there is no sense of causality amongst Australian Zionists and their organisational leadership. They are well educated, so why the dearth of understanding?

The root cause of their insecurity is the criminality of Israel itself — to repeat, a foreign rogue state. Why isn’t every Australian Jew, for “their sense of self, their sense of belonging in Australian society”, denouncing Israel from the rooftops?

On ECAJ’s website, its priorities are transparently displayed. Under Policies, the eyes are drawn to ‘Section 3 — Israel and International Affairs’. There, the reader discovers the 100 per cent commitment of the organisation to this foreign entity that is the root cause of their insecurity.

ECAJ throws in the fig-leaf ‘two-states for two peoples’, to be only ‘resolved through direct negotiations’, which honest people know is a non-starter.

The membership of ECAJ and other Australian Zionist organisations is not victims but complicit in the ongoing Palestinian Holocaust.

The solution is obvious. Dismantle apartheid Israel and let’s see what happens to reported “antisemitic” incidents.

Dr Evan Jones is a political economist and former academic.

