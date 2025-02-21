Elon Musk's plan to take over America revealed

Elon Musk is using Donald Trump as a puppet to take over the USA (Image by Dan Jensen)

After becoming the wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk has his sights on U.S. domination, using Donald Trump as his puppet, writes Dr Norm Sanders.

THERE IS AN OLD Arabian saying that goes, “Never let a camel get its nose into the tent”. U.S. President Donald Trump invited Elon Musk into his tent and he quickly started filling it. Soon, there won't be any room left for Donald.

Musk’s gaggles of pimply-faced cyber nerds have been allowed to ransack as yet-unknown numbers of federal agencies and even steal data from the U.S. Treasury itself. All with the benign backing of the President.

Musk literally owns Trump. Musk spent a small portion of his 400 billion dollar fortune to buy Trump with a $288 million campaign donation. Hardly enough to buy a cup of coffee for Elon, but it gave him a free hand to carry out his agenda. This agenda has striking similarities to his grandfather's philosophies.

Musk's grandfather, Joshua N Haldeman, was a Canadian chiropractor, aviator and political activist who in the early days of formalised Apartheid, moved to South Africa. Prior to the move, Haldeman headed the Canadian branch of the Technocracy movement and ran for the Parliament of Canada.

Throughout his life, Haldeman publicly expressed racist, antisemitic and anti-democratic views, promoted several conspiracy theories, and was a supporter of South Africa's White supremacist racial system. Elon obviously inherited some of Haldeman’s genes.

A member of the wealthy South African Musk family, Elon was born in Pretoria. Musk travelled to Canada at the age of 17 to attend Queen's University and evade military service in South Africa. Musk got his Canadian citizenship the same year, partly because he thought it would be easier to get American citizenship that way.

Musk moved to the United States in 1992 to study at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned an undergraduate degree in economics before continuing to earn a second bachelor's degree in physics. Musk went to Stanford University in California to earn a PhD in energy physics after leaving the University of Pennsylvania.

Quickly changing his mind, Elon walked out of Stanford after only two days to start his first firm with his brother, Kimbal. Elon then co-founded the software company Zip2 which was later acquired by Compaq in 1999. That same year, Musk co-founded X.com, a direct banking system that later became PayPal. (Like most people, I never realised that I was contributing to Elon's riches every day.) In 2002, Musk became a U.S. citizen and eBay acquired PayPal.

Using the money he made from the sale of PayPal, Musk founded SpaceX, a spaceflight services company, in 2002. In 2004, Musk was an early investor in an electric vehicle manufacturer called Tesla and became its chairman and later CEO.

In 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Musk, alleging he falsely announced that he had secured funding for a private takeover of Tesla, stepped down as chairman and paid a fine. In 2022, he acquired Twitter and rebranded the service as X the following year.

Tesla isn't doing so well at the moment. Tesla sales plummeted by 59% year-on-year in Germany after Musk expressed his support for the Far-Right in the country. Sales of Tesla electric vehicles also fell in France and the UK last month. These losses probably put a dent in the ego of a man who craves constant success.

Now, after becoming the world's richest man, the hyper-ambitious Elon wants to take over America.

He is not alone. Musk is part of the “PayPal mafia” of libertarian billionaires with roots in South Africa during White rule who are now hugely influential in the U.S. tech industry and politics.

They include Peter Thiel, the German-born billionaire venture capitalist and PayPal cofounder, who was educated in a southern African city in the 1970s where Hitler was still openly venerated. Thiel, a major donor to Trump’s campaign, has been critical of welfare programs and women being permitted to vote as undermining capitalism. A 2021 biography of Thiel, called The Contrarian, alleged that as a student at Stanford, he defended Apartheid as “economically sound”.

David Sacks, formerly PayPal’s chief operating officer and now a leading fundraiser for Trump, was born in Cape Town and grew up within the South African diaspora after his family moved to the U.S. when he was young. A fourth member of the mafia, Roelof Botha, the grandson of the Apartheid regime’s last foreign minister, Pik Botha, and former PayPal CFO, has kept a lower political profile but remains close to Musk.

How does Elon plan to capture America?

According to The Washington Post:

‘“The end goal is replacing the human workforce with machines,” said a U.S. official closely watching DOGE activity. “Everything that can be machine-automated will be. And the technocrats will replace the bureaucrats.”’

The gutting of the federal workforce could clear the way for Trump and Musk to cancel federal spending or eliminate entire agencies without the approval of Congress, an unprecedented expansion of executive power. How do they plan to do this?

The team of writers from The Washington Post came up with this:

Billionaire Elon Musk’s blitzkrieg on Washington has brought into focus his vision for a dramatically smaller and weaker government, as he and his aides move to control, automate – and substantially diminish – hundreds if not thousands of public functions. The DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency]campaign has generated chaos on a near-hourly basis across the nation’s capital. But it appears carefully choreographed in service of a broader agenda to gut the civilian workforce, assert power over the vast federal bureaucracy and shrink it to levels unseen in at least 20 years. The aim is a diminished government that exerts less oversight over private business, delivers fewer services and comprises a smaller share of the U.S. economy — but is far more responsive to the directives of the President. “Chaos is often the birthplace of new orders, new systems and new paradigms. Washington doesn’t know how to deal with people who refuse to play the game by their rules,” said investor Shervin Pishevar, a longtime friend of Musk’s. “Donald Trump and Elon Musk are two different storms backed by a majority of Americans — one political, one technological. But both are tearing through the same rotting structure.” If Musk is successful, the federal workforce will be cut by at least 10 per cent. A mass bid for voluntary resignations... is expected to be the first step before mass involuntary dismissals. Those are likely to include new hires or people with poor performance reviews, according to a plan laid out in memos issued over the last week by the Office of Personnel Management, which is now under Musk’s control. Unions this week advised workers to download their performance reviews and personnel files in preparation for having the information used against them. As much as half the government’s non-military real estate holdings are set to be liquidated, a move aimed at closing offices and increasing commute times amid sharp new limits on remote and telework. That is intended to depress workforce morale and increase attrition, according to four officials with knowledge of internal conversations at the General Services Administration, another agency taken over by Musk. To replace the existing civil service, Musk’s allies are looking to technology. DOGE associates have been feeding vast troves of government records and databases into artificial intelligence tools, looking for unwanted federal programs and trying to determine which human work can be replaced by AI, machine-learning tools or even robots.

Musk would dearly love to be the president of America. Only one problem: Under the U.S. Constitution, a presidential candidate must be born in the United States.

So Musk appears to be planning to take over the country with Trump as his puppet.

According to the BBC:

Dr Philip Low, a neuroscientist and CEO of neurotechnology company Neurovigil, said Musk's playbook could wreak havoc on governmental institutions. The two were close for nearly 15 years before their relationship soured, he said. “His pattern is to take companies, invest in them, destabilise them, and then take them over,” said Dr Low, citing Twitter as an example. “In that context, the White House is his biggest investment to date. And he is destabilising the American government now.” According to Dr Low, Musk will not be satisfied being a trusted deputy, which may set him on a collision course with the president, his boss. “Knowing Elon as I do, he doesn't want to be number two or number three. He will want to take over,” he said.

Time will tell. Camels and Elon are both very stubborn.

Dr Norm Sanders is a former commercial pilot, flight instructor, university professor, Tasmanian State MP and Federal Senator.

