Elon Musk plans to conquer universe after leaving Earth in chaos

One of Musk's goals is to colonise Mars within the next ten years (Screenshot via YouTube)

The mad world of Elon Musk continues to become more insane, with plans to create human robots and claims of being a 'time-travelling vampire alien', writes Sue Arnold.

WHO IS ELON MUSK?

The power behind the Trump throne? Shadow President of the United States? Potential Speaker of the House? SpaceX genius? The richest man in the world? Future Martian? Alien? Creator of human robots?

On 20 December 2024, Musk shot down a bipartisan agreed bill that ensured federal funding, due to run out very shortly, would be dead in the water. Unless a new bill is passed by Congress, the Government would have shut down for the first time in six years. Flight delays, closure of national parks and paycheck hold-ups for federal workers would have been be felt by millions of Americans.

Musk wrote on X, ‘This bill should not pass’, adding that any Republican who voted for the bill would deserve to be voted out of office. Thirty-eight Republicans told Musk and Trump to stick the second Trump/Musk bill which eliminated the debt ceiling for two years and is now dead.

A stroll through Musk’s background is like watching a bad horror movie, not knowing what’s real and what isn’t.

In November 2024, Musk wrote on X:

‘I’m a time-traveling, vampire alien.’

(Screenshot via X)

Previously, in 2020, Musk had written:

‘Full disclosure, I'm actually a 3000 year old vampire. It’s such a trial assuming all these false identities over the centuries!’

(Screenshot via X)

Euronews reported billionaire Elon Musk recently said that he was an alien and nobody believes him during a recent appearance at the VivaTech event in Paris. The presenter questioned him about rumours of his extra-terrestrial origins, to which the SpaceX and Tesla chief laughed and replied, “I am an alien. But nobody believes me”.

Notably, this was part of a session titled ‘Everything you always wanted to know about Elon Musk but were afraid to ask’, which was inspired by the title of a Woody Allen movie.

In the same session, Musk detailed his vision/nightmare:

“SpaceX’s long-term goal is to make life multi-planetary.”

His goal is to make humans a multi-planetary species and ensure the long-term survival of humanity, adding:

Something on Earth will eliminate life as we know it on Earth. We need to become a sustainable multi-planet civilisation. This is the first time in the history of the Earth when it is possible to do so. That capability might be only open for the short term.

“I think we will have the first people on Mars probably within ten years, maybe seven to eight,” Musk told the VivaTech fair in Paris, adding that humans would be back on the Moon in five years.

Lest you believe this is all mainstream media crap, Wikipedia reports that Elon Musk and SpaceX have proposed the development of Mars transportation infrastructure in order to facilitate the eventual colonisation of Mars.

According to Scholarly Community Encyclopedia:

‘In 2001, Musk conceptualised ‘Mars Oasis’, a project to land a miniature experimental greenhouse containing seeds with dehydrated gel on Mars to grow plants on Martian soil, “so this would be the furthest that life's ever travelled”...’

Musk indicated in November 2018 that “we've recently made a number of breakthroughs that I am just really fired up about” and that, as a result, he foresees a 70 per cent probability that he personally would go to Mars.

While the initial SpaceX Mars settlement would start very small, with an initial group of about a dozen people, Musk hopes that such an outpost would grow into something much larger and become self-sustaining, with at least 1 million people.

Then there’s the plan to upload human brains into robots. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Musk expressed his belief in the possibility of achieving immortality by uploading human brains into robots. While this may sound like a plot from a science fiction movie, Musk remains adamant that it could become a reality.

“I think it is possible,” Musk stated, addressing the notion of preserving human consciousness by transferring it to artificial bodies. “Yes, we could download the things that we believe make ourselves so unique.”

This concept aligns with the principles of transhumanism, a movement aiming to enhance human capabilities through the integration of technology and science. One of the central tenets of transhumanism is the idea of achieving immortality by transferring human consciousness into computer systems. By creating virtual copies of ourselves, proponents argue, we could potentially extend our lifespan indefinitely.

Musk has 12 children by three wives including sets of twins and triplets, apparently created by IVF and surrogacy. He aligns with the “pronatalist” movement which advocates having lots of kids.

His children’s names are yet another source of curiosity.

Canadian musician Grimes and Musk had a son in May 2020.

Originally named X Æ A-12, the child (whom they call X) had to have his name officially changed to X Æ A-Xii in order to align with California laws regarding birth certificates.

The child’s name is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve,” Musk explained on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast shortly after his birth.

Musk explained:

“First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name. It’s just X, the letter X, and then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, ‘A-12’ is my contribution.”

He and Grimes split in September 2021, later rekindling their relationship before separating again.

In December 2021, Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogacy.

Grimes told Vanity Fair in a March 2022 feature that the baby’s name is pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el” but nicknamed “Y”.

A 2024 New York Times profile on Musk reported that he had built a $35 million “family compound” in Texas for all of his children and two of their mothers to live together.

The outcomes of the federal funding debacle are clear evidence of the madness that lies ahead for the next four years. There’s a possibility that things could get even worse.

According to Politico, some conservative allies and Republicans close to Trump, like Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), suggest that Republican Speaker Mike Johnson should be replaced by Musk:

‘“I’d be open to supporting [Elon Musk] for Speaker of the House,” Greene posted. “The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday.”’

Given that the Speaker is third in line for the Presidency should anything happen to the president or vice-president, one can only say the future of the United States is entirely unpredictable.

Maybe hastening the Musk trip to Mars might be a solution.

Sue Arnold is an IA columnist and freelance investigative journalist. You can follow Sue on Twitter @koalacrisis.

