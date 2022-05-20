SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
ELECTION LIVESTREAM: Time for toast! Murdoch-free analysis

By | | comments |

IA is thrilled to invite you to join our exclusive live-stream Federal Election coverage tomorrow night, 21 May 2022 from 6.30pm.

This video feed will be streaming live on Independent Australia's YouTube channel and will feature expert non-Murdoch-tainted analysis in real-time as the results unfold.

Hosts Dave Donovan and Michelle Pini will be joined by special guests including former Independent Federal MP for Wentworth Professor Kerryn Phelps, author and academic Dr Tim Dunlop, IA investigations editor and Federal ICAC Now Senate candidate Ross Jones, IA columnist and volunteer in the Voices for Kooyong campaign Hayden O’Connor and many more.

We’ll be streaming live on YouTube from 6.30 pm tomorrow night for hourly updates (about 15 minutes every hour) on developments throughout the evening. You are also welcome to direct questions to our special guests or hosts, or comment on the Election in real-time. 

We will also be awarding a $100 Apple gift card for the best comment/question of the night.

Join us on our YouTube channel (link for the live stream to follow) as we all witness the much-awaited outcome of this crucial Federal Election. 

