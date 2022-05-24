SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

ELECTION LIVESTREAM HIGHLIGHTS: Dr Tim Dunlop and Professor Kerryn Phelps

By | | comments |

Independent Australia's live stream coverage on election night featured expert analysis and insights.

As the nation voted in a new Labor Government and a vibrant crossbench dominated by Independents, we caught up with author, media and politics specialist Dr Tim Dunlop and general practitioner, IA columnist and former Member for Wentworth Professor Kerryn Phelps AM.

“There’s actually something of a renaissance happening in Australian democracy… one of my main criticisms of the media is that they’re not really picking up on the profundity of that change and they’re still looking at elections through a rather outdated model of media coverage.“

~ Dr Tim Dunlop

 

“It’s really no coincidence that the majority of these Independents are strong, professional, accomplished women who are reflecting a lot of the views of the women and men in their communities who do want to see a better deal for women.”

~ Professor Kerryn Phelps

You can watch our exclusive live interviews in full below and don't forget to LIKE and SHARE the video and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder and publisher Dave Donovan @davrosz and managing editor Michelle Pini @vmp9Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Facebook HERE and on Instagram HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS DEMOCRACY VIDEO POLLS 2022
FEDERAL ELECTION 2022 Kerryn Phelps Tim Dunlop David Donovan Michelle Pini 2022 Election #Auspol #Ausvotes Anthony Albanese Scott Morrison
Recent articles by Independent Australia
Stephen Darley's opposition to wars of aggression will live forever

A long-time activist for peace and justice, Stephen Darley passed away on 15 Ap ...  
ELECTION LIVESTREAM HIGHLIGHTS: Dr Tim Dunlop and Professor Kerryn Phelps

Australia voted for progressive change on Saturday 21 May and Independent Australia ...  
ELECTION LIVESTREAM: Time for toast! Murdoch-free analysis

IA is thrilled to invite you to join our exclusive live-stream Federal election ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate