ELECTION LIVESTREAM HIGHLIGHTS: Dr Tim Dunlop and Professor Kerryn Phelps

Independent Australia's live stream coverage on election night featured expert analysis and insights.

As the nation voted in a new Labor Government and a vibrant crossbench dominated by Independents, we caught up with author, media and politics specialist Dr Tim Dunlop and general practitioner, IA columnist and former Member for Wentworth Professor Kerryn Phelps AM.

“There’s actually something of a renaissance happening in Australian democracy… one of my main criticisms of the media is that they’re not really picking up on the profundity of that change and they’re still looking at elections through a rather outdated model of media coverage.“ ~ Dr Tim Dunlop

“It’s really no coincidence that the majority of these Independents are strong, professional, accomplished women who are reflecting a lot of the views of the women and men in their communities who do want to see a better deal for women.” ~ Professor Kerryn Phelps

