Education in crisis: A growing storm in NSW classrooms

Educators are walking away because Australia's corporate-style approach to public education just isn't working, writes John Frew.

SOMETHING IS SERIOUSLY wrong in our public schools. Teacher burnout, mental health struggles, and a mass departure from the profession are just the surface symptoms. While issues like pay and workload are part of the story, they don’t explain why so many educators are walking away. At the heart of the crisis lies a deeper, more insidious issue: a system governed by people who don’t understand education.

Over the past few decades, Australia has embraced a corporate-style approach to running public education. Rooted in the 1980s concept of New Public Management, this model reshaped schools into enterprises and teachers into data producers. Accountability, efficiency, and metrics became the mantra, replacing professional judgment, collaboration, and local knowledge.

Decisions about curriculum, assessment, and school operations are now made by senior managers and political appointees, many with no classroom experience. This top-down control has turned schools into compliance machines, stripping teachers of their professional autonomy.

Management consultants often refer to the 'Iceberg of Ignorance', a model that shows how frontline workers know most of what’s really going on, while executives remain largely unaware. In education, this couldn’t be more accurate. The further removed from the classroom, the more abstract and disconnected the decision-making becomes. Teachers face daily challenges that never make it past the bureaucratic filters.

Instead of educational insight, many policies today reflect managerial logic. Standardised assessments, rigid improvement targets, and school “success” metrics dominate reform efforts. Major consulting firms, Deloitte, PwC and KPMG now help design education policy, despite having no grounding in teaching practice.



Even reforms meant to support teachers often double down on the problem. The recent federal Teacher Education Expert Panel, led by a known advocate of corporate governance models, recommended tighter controls, core content mandates, and performance-based funding, all under the banner of quality improvement.

NSW’s School Success Model may be presented as bold reform, but it represents a further tightening of the bureaucratic grip. While consultation with principals occurred, final decisions prioritised system-wide targets over school-level insight. Phonics testing, attendance benchmarks, and departmental interventions now define success. In this environment, local autonomy has withered.

Despite acknowledging teacher exhaustion and staff shortages, recent government reforms continue to rely on bureaucratic tools — spreadsheets, KPIs, and dashboards. The result? More disempowerment. Teachers are increasingly treated not as skilled professionals, but as implementers of centrally designed plans.

The creation of a central quality board for teacher training, along with national pathways into teaching, reflects this same mindset: control through rules, not support through trust.

This managerial approach hasn’t just failed — it has actively damaged the profession. Teachers are leaving in record numbers, not because they don’t care, but because they are being micromanaged out of the job. Their passion is stifled by checklists. Their expertise is ignored in favour of data. Their creativity is replaced with compliance.

The solution is not more leadership programs or fancier metrics. It’s a complete rethinking of who should shape education policy. Teachers must be trusted again. Classroom voices must drive reform. And decision-making must move closer to where the learning happens.



Restoring the integrity of public education means rejecting the corporate governance model and rebuilding a system that respects, listens to, and empowers the people who know it best. To reclaim education from managerialism is not simply to improve schools, it is to restore the integrity, dignity, and purpose of teaching itself.

John Frew has worked in education for almost 50 years including as foundation principal at a secondary school for students with Conduct Disorder and Oppositional Disturbance.

Related Articles